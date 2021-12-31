Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Herbert has thrown for 4,394 yards while completing 67.1% of his passes (387-of-577), with 33 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this year (292.9 per game).
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 299 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 57 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Chargers have thrown the ball in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Herbert accounts for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 89 of his 577 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Herbert's matchup with the Broncos.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Herbert averages 278 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Broncos, 0.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Herbert threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Broncos, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.
- This week Herbert will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Broncos have allowed 18 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Texans, Herbert threw for 336 yards while completing 77.1% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- He also ran the ball four times for 15 yards on the ground.
- Herbert has thrown for 847 passing yards over his last three games (282.3 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage (72-of-104), throwing six touchdown passes with three interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 50 rushing yards (16.7 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
140
24.2%
96
1042
5
20
22.5%
Mike Williams
108
18.7%
64
964
7
17
19.1%
Austin Ekeler
79
13.6%
62
558
7
15
16.9%
Powered By Data Skrive