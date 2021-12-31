Justin Herbert will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) and the Denver Broncos (7-8) meet in a Week 17 matchup between AFC West foes at SoFi Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert has thrown for 4,394 yards while completing 67.1% of his passes (387-of-577), with 33 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this year (292.9 per game).

He's also helped out on the ground, with 299 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 57 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Chargers have thrown the ball in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Herbert accounts for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 89 of his 577 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Denver

Herbert averages 278 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Broncos, 0.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Herbert threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Broncos, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.

This week Herbert will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.3 yards allowed per game).

The Broncos have allowed 18 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Texans, Herbert threw for 336 yards while completing 77.1% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.

He also ran the ball four times for 15 yards on the ground.

Herbert has thrown for 847 passing yards over his last three games (282.3 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage (72-of-104), throwing six touchdown passes with three interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 50 rushing yards (16.7 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 140 24.2% 96 1042 5 20 22.5% Mike Williams 108 18.7% 64 964 7 17 19.1% Austin Ekeler 79 13.6% 62 558 7 15 16.9%

