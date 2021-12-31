Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

Justin Herbert will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) and the Denver Broncos (7-8) meet in a Week 17 matchup between AFC West foes at SoFi Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Herbert has thrown for 4,394 yards while completing 67.1% of his passes (387-of-577), with 33 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this year (292.9 per game).
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 299 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 57 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Chargers have thrown the ball in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Herbert accounts for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 89 of his 577 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Herbert averages 278 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Broncos, 0.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Herbert threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Broncos, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.
  • This week Herbert will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Broncos have allowed 18 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Texans, Herbert threw for 336 yards while completing 77.1% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • He also ran the ball four times for 15 yards on the ground.
  • Herbert has thrown for 847 passing yards over his last three games (282.3 per game) and has a 69.2% completion percentage (72-of-104), throwing six touchdown passes with three interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 50 rushing yards (16.7 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

140

24.2%

96

1042

5

20

22.5%

Mike Williams

108

18.7%

64

964

7

17

19.1%

Austin Ekeler

79

13.6%

62

558

7

15

16.9%

Powered By Data Skrive