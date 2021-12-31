Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

Justin Jefferson will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. NFC North rivals take the field in Week 17 when Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) meet the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has grabbed 97 balls, with a team-high 1,451 receiving yards plus nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 149 times, and is averaging 96.7 yards per game.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 149 of his team's 543 passing attempts this season, or 27.4% of the target share.
  • Jefferson (20 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 28.2% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have thrown the football in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Jefferson has averaged 73.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Packers, 17.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In three matchups with the Packers, Jefferson has had a touchdown catch once (including multiple scores in that game).
  • The 234.3 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Packers have allowed 27 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Rams, Jefferson reeled in eight passes for 116 yards while being targeted 12 times.
  • Jefferson's 37 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 242 yards (80.7 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

149

27.4%

97

1451

9

20

28.2%

Adam Thielen

95

17.5%

67

726

10

13

18.3%

K.J. Osborn

73

13.4%

46

584

5

8

11.3%

Tyler Conklin

74

13.6%

54

540

3

16

22.5%

