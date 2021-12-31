Justin Jefferson will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. NFC North rivals take the field in Week 17 when Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) meet the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has grabbed 97 balls, with a team-high 1,451 receiving yards plus nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 149 times, and is averaging 96.7 yards per game.

Jefferson has been the target of 149 of his team's 543 passing attempts this season, or 27.4% of the target share.

Jefferson (20 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 28.2% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have thrown the football in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Jefferson has averaged 73.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Packers, 17.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups with the Packers, Jefferson has had a touchdown catch once (including multiple scores in that game).

The 234.3 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Packers have allowed 27 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Rams, Jefferson reeled in eight passes for 116 yards while being targeted 12 times.

Jefferson's 37 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 242 yards (80.7 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 149 27.4% 97 1451 9 20 28.2% Adam Thielen 95 17.5% 67 726 10 13 18.3% K.J. Osborn 73 13.4% 46 584 5 8 11.3% Tyler Conklin 74 13.6% 54 540 3 16 22.5%

