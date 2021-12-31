Publish date:
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has grabbed 97 balls, with a team-high 1,451 receiving yards plus nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 149 times, and is averaging 96.7 yards per game.
- Jefferson has been the target of 149 of his team's 543 passing attempts this season, or 27.4% of the target share.
- Jefferson (20 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 28.2% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have thrown the football in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Packers.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Jefferson has averaged 73.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Packers, 17.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In three matchups with the Packers, Jefferson has had a touchdown catch once (including multiple scores in that game).
- The 234.3 passing yards the Packers give up per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Packers have allowed 27 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Rams, Jefferson reeled in eight passes for 116 yards while being targeted 12 times.
- Jefferson's 37 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 242 yards (80.7 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
149
27.4%
97
1451
9
20
28.2%
Adam Thielen
95
17.5%
67
726
10
13
18.3%
K.J. Osborn
73
13.4%
46
584
5
8
11.3%
Tyler Conklin
74
13.6%
54
540
3
16
22.5%
Powered By Data Skrive