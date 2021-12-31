Publish date:
K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Osborn's stat line this year shows 46 catches for 584 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 38.9 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 73 times.
- So far this season, 13.4% of the 543 passes thrown by his team have gone Osborn's way.
- Osborn has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Against the Packers, Osborn has averaged 6.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 43.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Osborn has not caught a touchdown pass against the Packers.
- The Packers are conceding 234.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Rams, Osborn was targeted seven times and recorded five catches for 68 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Osborn put up 172 yards (on 11 catches) with two touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 19 times, and averaged 57.3 yards per game.
Osborn's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
K.J. Osborn
73
13.4%
46
584
5
8
11.3%
Justin Jefferson
149
27.4%
97
1451
9
20
28.2%
Adam Thielen
95
17.5%
67
726
10
13
18.3%
Tyler Conklin
74
13.6%
54
540
3
16
22.5%
