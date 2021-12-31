K.J. Osborn has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Osborn's Minnesota Vikings (7-8) and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) meet in a Week 17 matchup between NFC North rivals at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Osborn's stat line this year shows 46 catches for 584 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 38.9 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 73 times.

So far this season, 13.4% of the 543 passes thrown by his team have gone Osborn's way.

Osborn has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Osborn's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Against the Packers, Osborn has averaged 6.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 43.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Osborn has not caught a touchdown pass against the Packers.

The Packers are conceding 234.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Rams, Osborn was targeted seven times and recorded five catches for 68 yards and scored one touchdown.

Osborn put up 172 yards (on 11 catches) with two touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 19 times, and averaged 57.3 yards per game.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % K.J. Osborn 73 13.4% 46 584 5 8 11.3% Justin Jefferson 149 27.4% 97 1451 9 20 28.2% Adam Thielen 95 17.5% 67 726 10 13 18.3% Tyler Conklin 74 13.6% 54 540 3 16 22.5%

Powered By Data Skrive