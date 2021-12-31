Publish date:
Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Toney has grabbed 39 passes (57 targets) for 420 yards (28.0 per game) this season.
- Toney has been the target of 10.3% (57 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.
- Toney has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while running the football 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- The 223.3 yards per game the Bears are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- The Bears have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Eagles last week, Toney was targeted nine times and totaled 28 yards on four receptions.
- Toney has four catches on nine targets for 28 yards in his last three games, averaging 9.3 yards per game.
Toney's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
57
10.3%
39
420
0
5
8.3%
Kenny Golladay
70
12.7%
34
499
0
10
16.7%
Evan Engram
66
12.0%
44
392
3
4
6.7%
Sterling Shepard
53
9.6%
36
366
1
9
15.0%
