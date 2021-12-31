There will be player props available for Kadarius Toney before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Toney's New York Giants (4-11) and the Chicago Bears (5-10) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Toney has grabbed 39 passes (57 targets) for 420 yards (28.0 per game) this season.

Toney has been the target of 10.3% (57 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.

Toney has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while running the football 39.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Chicago

The 223.3 yards per game the Bears are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Bears have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles last week, Toney was targeted nine times and totaled 28 yards on four receptions.

Toney has four catches on nine targets for 28 yards in his last three games, averaging 9.3 yards per game.

Toney's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 57 10.3% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Kenny Golladay 70 12.7% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Evan Engram 66 12.0% 44 392 3 4 6.7% Sterling Shepard 53 9.6% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

