December 31, 2021
Publish date:

Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

Author:

There will be player props available for Kadarius Toney before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Toney's New York Giants (4-11) and the Chicago Bears (5-10) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Toney has grabbed 39 passes (57 targets) for 420 yards (28.0 per game) this season.
  • Toney has been the target of 10.3% (57 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.
  • Toney has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while running the football 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • The 223.3 yards per game the Bears are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bears have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Eagles last week, Toney was targeted nine times and totaled 28 yards on four receptions.
  • Toney has four catches on nine targets for 28 yards in his last three games, averaging 9.3 yards per game.

Toney's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

57

10.3%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Kenny Golladay

70

12.7%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Evan Engram

66

12.0%

44

392

3

4

6.7%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.6%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

