December 31, 2021
The Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) will aim to extend their eight-game winning run in a Week 17 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • Cincinnati's games have gone over 51 points in seven of 15 chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 4.4 points lower than the two team's combined 55.4 points per game average.
  • The 42 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.0 fewer than the 51 total in this contest.
  • The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 52.5 points per game in 2021, 1.5 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 46.3 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 4.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Kansas City has played 15 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Chiefs have an against the spread record of 5-5 in their 10 games as a favorite of 5 points or more.
  • Kansas City's games this year have hit the over in 53.3% of its opportunities (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Chiefs score 28.1 points per game, 6.5 more than the Bengals surrender per contest (21.6).
  • When Kansas City scores more than 21.6 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Chiefs rack up 396.1 yards per game, 51.2 more yards than the 344.9 the Bengals allow per contest.
  • Kansas City is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team amasses over 344.9 yards.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over six more times (25 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (19) this season.
  • In Cincinnati's 15 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Bengals won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5 points or more.
  • Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Bengals score 6.9 more points per game (27.3) than the Chiefs allow (20.4).
  • Cincinnati is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.4 points.
  • The Bengals collect 365.9 yards per game, just 3.7 more than the 362.2 the Chiefs allow.
  • In games that Cincinnati totals more than 362.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • This year the Bengals have 21 turnovers, seven fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (28).

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati is 3-5 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home.
  • The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 5-point underdogs or more at home.
  • This season, in eight home games, Cincinnati has gone over the total five times.
  • This season, Bengals home games average 47.2 points, 3.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (51).
  • On the road, Kansas City is 4-2 overall and 4-2 against the spread.
  • The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1) as 5-point favorites or more on the road.
  • This season, in four of six road games Kansas City has gone over the total.
  • This season, Chiefs away games average 54.3 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (51).

