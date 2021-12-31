The Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) will aim to extend their eight-game winning run in a Week 17 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Kansas City has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51 points in eight of 15 games this season.

Cincinnati's games have gone over 51 points in seven of 15 chances this season.

Sunday's total is 4.4 points lower than the two team's combined 55.4 points per game average.

The 42 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.0 fewer than the 51 total in this contest.

The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 52.5 points per game in 2021, 1.5 more than Sunday's total.

The 46.3 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 4.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has played 15 games, with eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Chiefs have an against the spread record of 5-5 in their 10 games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over in 53.3% of its opportunities (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Chiefs score 28.1 points per game, 6.5 more than the Bengals surrender per contest (21.6).

When Kansas City scores more than 21.6 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Chiefs rack up 396.1 yards per game, 51.2 more yards than the 344.9 the Bengals allow per contest.

Kansas City is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team amasses over 344.9 yards.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over six more times (25 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's 15 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

This year, the Bengals won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Bengals score 6.9 more points per game (27.3) than the Chiefs allow (20.4).

Cincinnati is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.4 points.

The Bengals collect 365.9 yards per game, just 3.7 more than the 362.2 the Chiefs allow.

In games that Cincinnati totals more than 362.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year the Bengals have 21 turnovers, seven fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (28).

Home and road insights

Cincinnati is 3-5 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 5-point underdogs or more at home.

This season, in eight home games, Cincinnati has gone over the total five times.

This season, Bengals home games average 47.2 points, 3.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (51).

On the road, Kansas City is 4-2 overall and 4-2 against the spread.

The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1) as 5-point favorites or more on the road.

This season, in four of six road games Kansas City has gone over the total.

This season, Chiefs away games average 54.3 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (51).

