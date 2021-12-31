Publish date:
Kansas State vs. LSU Texas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.
- So far this season, 63.6% of LSU's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Tuesday's over/under of 48.
- Tuesday's over/under is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 1.6 points above the 46.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 53.0 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.
- The 48-point over/under for this game is 12.9 points below the 60.9 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Kansas State is 6-5-1 this season.
- This season, the Wildcats have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Kansas State's games this year have hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats average just 1.0 more point per game (26.3) than the Tigers surrender (25.3).
- Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.3 points.
- The Wildcats collect 355.3 yards per game, only 16.9 fewer than the 372.2 the Tigers allow per outing.
- In games that Kansas State picks up more than 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (13) this season.
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Tigers have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- LSU's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- This season the Tigers rack up 6.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats surrender (21.1).
- When LSU puts up more than 21.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Tigers collect 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats allow (348.0).
- In games that LSU churns out over 348.0 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (15).
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|LSU
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
355.3
Avg. Total Yards
373.7
348.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.2
14
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13