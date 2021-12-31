The Kansas State Wildcats will battle the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

So far this season, 63.6% of LSU's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Tuesday's over/under of 48.

Tuesday's over/under is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.

This contest's total is 1.6 points above the 46.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 53.0 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

The 48-point over/under for this game is 12.9 points below the 60.9 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kansas State is 6-5-1 this season.

This season, the Wildcats have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Kansas State's games this year have hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Wildcats average just 1.0 more point per game (26.3) than the Tigers surrender (25.3).

Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.3 points.

The Wildcats collect 355.3 yards per game, only 16.9 fewer than the 372.2 the Tigers allow per outing.

In games that Kansas State picks up more than 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kansas State at SISportsbook.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Tigers have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

LSU's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This season the Tigers rack up 6.0 more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats surrender (21.1).

When LSU puts up more than 21.1 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Tigers collect 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats allow (348.0).

In games that LSU churns out over 348.0 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Wildcats have forced turnovers (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats