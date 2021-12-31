Before placing any wagers on Kareem Hunt's player prop bet markets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North rivals meet in Week 17 when Hunt's Cleveland Browns (7-8) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hunt has 386 yards on 78 carries (25.7 ypg), with five touchdowns.

And he has added 22 catches for 174 yards (11.6 per game).

He has handled 78, or 18.4%, of his team's 424 rushing attempts this season.

The Browns have called a pass in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Hunt averaged 34.9 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Steelers, 7.4 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Hunt has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Steelers, and had multiple TDs in that game.

Allowing 142.7 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the worst run defense in the NFL.

The Steelers have conceded 16 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.

During his last three games, Hunt has collected 5 yards (1.7 per game) on two carries.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kareem Hunt 78 18.4% 386 5 15 19.2% 4.9 Nick Chubb 207 48.8% 1,143 8 35 44.9% 5.5 D'Ernest Johnson 70 16.5% 398 2 12 15.4% 5.7 Baker Mayfield 35 8.3% 118 1 3 3.8% 3.4

