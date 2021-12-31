Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Kareem Hunt's player prop bet markets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North rivals meet in Week 17 when Hunt's Cleveland Browns (7-8) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hunt has 386 yards on 78 carries (25.7 ypg), with five touchdowns.
  • And he has added 22 catches for 174 yards (11.6 per game).
  • He has handled 78, or 18.4%, of his team's 424 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Browns have called a pass in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Hunt averaged 34.9 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Steelers, 7.4 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Hunt has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Steelers, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Allowing 142.7 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the worst run defense in the NFL.
  • The Steelers have conceded 16 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
  • During his last three games, Hunt has collected 5 yards (1.7 per game) on two carries.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Kareem Hunt

78

18.4%

386

5

15

19.2%

4.9

Nick Chubb

207

48.8%

1,143

8

35

44.9%

5.5

D'Ernest Johnson

70

16.5%

398

2

12

15.4%

5.7

Baker Mayfield

35

8.3%

118

1

3

3.8%

3.4

