Before placing any bets on Keenan Allen's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) and the Denver Broncos (7-8) meet in a Week 17 matchup between AFC West foes at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen's 1,042 receiving yards (69.5 per game) lead the Chargers. He has 96 receptions on 140 targets with five touchdowns.

Allen has been the target of 24.2% (140 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.

Allen has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 22.5% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.2% of the time while running the ball 38.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

In his nine matchups against the Broncos, Allen's 51.9 receiving yards average is 22.6 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (74.5).

Allen has caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The 226.3 passing yards the Broncos allow per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Broncos' defense is third in the NFL, allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Texans, Allen was targeted six times and racked up four catches for 35 yards.

Allen has 10 catches on 16 targets for 113 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 37.7 yards per game.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 140 24.2% 96 1042 5 20 22.5% Mike Williams 108 18.7% 64 964 7 17 19.1% Austin Ekeler 79 13.6% 62 558 7 15 16.9% Jared Cook 75 13.0% 44 484 4 12 13.5%

Powered By Data Skrive