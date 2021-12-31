Publish date:
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen's 1,042 receiving yards (69.5 per game) lead the Chargers. He has 96 receptions on 140 targets with five touchdowns.
- Allen has been the target of 24.2% (140 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
- Allen has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 22.5% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.2% of the time while running the ball 38.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Denver
- In his nine matchups against the Broncos, Allen's 51.9 receiving yards average is 22.6 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (74.5).
- Allen has caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Allen's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
- The 226.3 passing yards the Broncos allow per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Broncos' defense is third in the NFL, allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Texans, Allen was targeted six times and racked up four catches for 35 yards.
- Allen has 10 catches on 16 targets for 113 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 37.7 yards per game.
Allen's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
140
24.2%
96
1042
5
20
22.5%
Mike Williams
108
18.7%
64
964
7
17
19.1%
Austin Ekeler
79
13.6%
62
558
7
15
16.9%
Jared Cook
75
13.0%
44
484
4
12
13.5%
