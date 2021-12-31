Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

Before placing any bets on Keenan Allen's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Allen's Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) and the Denver Broncos (7-8) meet in a Week 17 matchup between AFC West foes at SoFi Stadium.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen's 1,042 receiving yards (69.5 per game) lead the Chargers. He has 96 receptions on 140 targets with five touchdowns.
  • Allen has been the target of 24.2% (140 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
  • Allen has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 22.5% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.2% of the time while running the ball 38.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • In his nine matchups against the Broncos, Allen's 51.9 receiving yards average is 22.6 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (74.5).
  • Allen has caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Allen's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
  • The 226.3 passing yards the Broncos allow per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Broncos' defense is third in the NFL, allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Texans, Allen was targeted six times and racked up four catches for 35 yards.
  • Allen has 10 catches on 16 targets for 113 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 37.7 yards per game.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

140

24.2%

96

1042

5

20

22.5%

Mike Williams

108

18.7%

64

964

7

17

19.1%

Austin Ekeler

79

13.6%

62

558

7

15

16.9%

Jared Cook

75

13.0%

44

484

4

12

13.5%

