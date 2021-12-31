Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kendrick Bourne and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Bourne's New England Patriots (9-6) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bourne has 700 receiving yards on 47 receptions (60 targets), with five touchdowns, averaging 46.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 12.7% of the 471 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.
  • Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.1% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bourne's matchup with the Jaguars.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Against the Jaguars, Bourne collected 12 receiving yards in only career matchup, 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Jaguars.
  • The Jaguars are allowing 242.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 20 passing TDs allowed this year, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bills, Bourne caught two passes for 33 yards (16.5 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.
  • Over his last three games, Bourne's seven targets have resulted in five receptions for 77 yards (25.7 ypg).

Bourne's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

60

12.7%

47

700

5

4

6.1%

Jakobi Meyers

110

23.4%

71

723

1

12

18.2%

Hunter Henry

64

13.6%

42

480

9

17

25.8%

Nelson Agholor

61

13.0%

36

450

3

6

9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive