In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kendrick Bourne and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Bourne's New England Patriots (9-6) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne has 700 receiving yards on 47 receptions (60 targets), with five touchdowns, averaging 46.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 12.7% of the 471 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.

Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.1% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.5% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bourne's matchup with the Jaguars.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Against the Jaguars, Bourne collected 12 receiving yards in only career matchup, 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Jaguars.

The Jaguars are allowing 242.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

With 20 passing TDs allowed this year, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bills, Bourne caught two passes for 33 yards (16.5 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.

Over his last three games, Bourne's seven targets have resulted in five receptions for 77 yards (25.7 ypg).

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 60 12.7% 47 700 5 4 6.1% Jakobi Meyers 110 23.4% 71 723 1 12 18.2% Hunter Henry 64 13.6% 42 480 9 17 25.8% Nelson Agholor 61 13.0% 36 450 3 6 9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive