December 31, 2021
Kenneth Gainwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kenneth Gainwell and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Gainwell and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 with the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gainwell has 209 yards on 55 carries (13.9 ypg) this season, with four rushing touchdowns.
  • He also has 244 receiving yards (16.3 per game) on 29 catches, with one TD.
  • He has handled 55, or 11.4%, of his team's 483 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Eagles, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.3% of the time while running the football 52.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gainwell's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Gainwell's zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Football Team are 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Football Team.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are eighth in the league, allowing 104.2 yards per game.
  • This year the Football Team have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Gainwell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.
  • Gainwell has 54 rushing yards (18.0 ypg) on 12 carries with one touchdown over his last three games.
  • He's also tacked on six catches for 39 yards.

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Kenneth Gainwell

55

11.4%

209

4

8

8.5%

3.8

Miles Sanders

137

28.4%

754

0

20

21.3%

5.5

Jalen Hurts

132

27.3%

740

10

30

31.9%

5.6

Jordan Howard

75

15.5%

380

3

20

21.3%

5.1

