Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kenneth Gainwell and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Gainwell and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 with the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gainwell has 209 yards on 55 carries (13.9 ypg) this season, with four rushing touchdowns.

He also has 244 receiving yards (16.3 per game) on 29 catches, with one TD.

He has handled 55, or 11.4%, of his team's 483 rushing attempts this season.

The Eagles, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.3% of the time while running the football 52.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Washington

Gainwell's zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Football Team are 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Football Team.

In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are eighth in the league, allowing 104.2 yards per game.

This year the Football Team have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Gainwell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.

Gainwell has 54 rushing yards (18.0 ypg) on 12 carries with one touchdown over his last three games.

He's also tacked on six catches for 39 yards.

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kenneth Gainwell 55 11.4% 209 4 8 8.5% 3.8 Miles Sanders 137 28.4% 754 0 20 21.3% 5.5 Jalen Hurts 132 27.3% 740 10 30 31.9% 5.6 Jordan Howard 75 15.5% 380 3 20 21.3% 5.1

