Kenneth Gainwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington
Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds
Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gainwell has 209 yards on 55 carries (13.9 ypg) this season, with four rushing touchdowns.
- He also has 244 receiving yards (16.3 per game) on 29 catches, with one TD.
- He has handled 55, or 11.4%, of his team's 483 rushing attempts this season.
- The Eagles, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.3% of the time while running the football 52.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington
- Gainwell's zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Football Team are 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Football Team.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are eighth in the league, allowing 104.2 yards per game.
- This year the Football Team have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Gainwell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.
- Gainwell has 54 rushing yards (18.0 ypg) on 12 carries with one touchdown over his last three games.
- He's also tacked on six catches for 39 yards.
Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Kenneth Gainwell
55
11.4%
209
4
8
8.5%
3.8
Miles Sanders
137
28.4%
754
0
20
21.3%
5.5
Jalen Hurts
132
27.3%
740
10
30
31.9%
5.6
Jordan Howard
75
15.5%
380
3
20
21.3%
5.1
