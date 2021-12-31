Publish date:
Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds
Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Golladay's 499 receiving yards (33.3 per game) lead the Giants. He has 34 receptions on 70 targets.
- Golladay has been the target of 12.7% (70 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.
- Golladay has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Golladay's matchup with the Bears.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Golladay's 58 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Bears are 13.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Golladay, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The 223.3 passing yards the Bears allow per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Bears have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Golladay reeled in three passes for 22 yards while being targeted eight times.
- Over his last three games, Golladay has collected 90 yards on eight receptions, averaging 30.0 yards per game, on 24 targets.
Golladay's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kenny Golladay
70
12.7%
34
499
0
10
16.7%
Kadarius Toney
57
10.3%
39
420
0
5
8.3%
Evan Engram
66
12.0%
44
392
3
4
6.7%
Sterling Shepard
53
9.6%
36
366
1
9
15.0%
Powered By Data Skrive