December 31, 2021
Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kenny Golladay, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Golladay and the New York Giants (4-11) meet the Chicago Bears (5-10) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Golladay's 499 receiving yards (33.3 per game) lead the Giants. He has 34 receptions on 70 targets.
  • Golladay has been the target of 12.7% (70 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.
  • Golladay has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Golladay's 58 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Bears are 13.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Golladay, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The 223.3 passing yards the Bears allow per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Bears have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Golladay reeled in three passes for 22 yards while being targeted eight times.
  • Over his last three games, Golladay has collected 90 yards on eight receptions, averaging 30.0 yards per game, on 24 targets.

Golladay's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kenny Golladay

70

12.7%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Kadarius Toney

57

10.3%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Evan Engram

66

12.0%

44

392

3

4

6.7%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.6%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

