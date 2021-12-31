Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kenny Golladay, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Golladay and the New York Giants (4-11) meet the Chicago Bears (5-10) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Golladay's 499 receiving yards (33.3 per game) lead the Giants. He has 34 receptions on 70 targets.

Golladay has been the target of 12.7% (70 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.

Golladay has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Golladay's 58 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Bears are 13.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Golladay, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 223.3 passing yards the Bears allow per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bears have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Golladay reeled in three passes for 22 yards while being targeted eight times.

Over his last three games, Golladay has collected 90 yards on eight receptions, averaging 30.0 yards per game, on 24 targets.

Golladay's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kenny Golladay 70 12.7% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Kadarius Toney 57 10.3% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Evan Engram 66 12.0% 44 392 3 4 6.7% Sterling Shepard 53 9.6% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

