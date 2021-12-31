The Citrus Bowl will see the Kentucky Wildcats meet the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky's games this season have gone over 44 points nine of 12 times.

In 46.2% of Iowa's games this season (6/13), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 44.

Saturday's total is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 57.2 points per game average.

This contest's total is 2.7 points more than the 41.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 52.9 points, a number 8.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Hawkeyes have averaged a total of 43.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This season, the Wildcats have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Kentucky has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Wildcats average 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (19.2).

When Kentucky puts up more than 19.2 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Wildcats average 103.3 more yards per game (430.2) than the Hawkeyes give up per outing (326.9).

Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team amasses over 326.9 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (29).

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

The Hawkeyes have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Iowa has eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Hawkeyes average just 1.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Wildcats give up (22.1).

Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.1 points.

The Hawkeyes collect 297.5 yards per game, 39.6 fewer yards than the 337.1 the Wildcats allow.

When Iowa totals over 337.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This season the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Wildcats' takeaways (9).

Season Stats