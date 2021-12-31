Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Iowa Citrus Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky's games this season have gone over 44 points nine of 12 times.
- In 46.2% of Iowa's games this season (6/13), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 44.
- Saturday's total is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 57.2 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 2.7 points more than the 41.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 52.9 points, a number 8.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Hawkeyes have averaged a total of 43.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Kentucky has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- This season, the Wildcats have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Kentucky has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Wildcats average 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (19.2).
- When Kentucky puts up more than 19.2 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Wildcats average 103.3 more yards per game (430.2) than the Hawkeyes give up per outing (326.9).
- Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team amasses over 326.9 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, nine fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (29).
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
- The Hawkeyes have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
- Iowa has eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
- The Hawkeyes average just 1.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Wildcats give up (22.1).
- Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.1 points.
- The Hawkeyes collect 297.5 yards per game, 39.6 fewer yards than the 337.1 the Wildcats allow.
- When Iowa totals over 337.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This season the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Wildcats' takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Iowa
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
23.9
22.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
430.2
Avg. Total Yards
297.5
337.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.9
20
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
29