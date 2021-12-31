Before placing any wagers on Kirk Cousins' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North rivals meet in Week 17 when Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) play the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins has passed for 3,971 yards (264.7 per game) while completing 66.4% of his passes (358-for-539), with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He's also rushed 28 times for 116 yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.7 yards per game.

The Vikings have thrown the ball in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Cousins accounts for 46.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 539 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Cousins' 281.8 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Packers are 22.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cousins threw one touchdown pass in each of those matchups against the Packers, while throwing multiple TDs in five games.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.

The Packers are giving up 234.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Packers have given up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Rams, Cousins went 27-for-38 (71.1 percent) for 315 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.

He also carried the ball four times for 17 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry on the ground.

Over his last three games, Cousins has racked up 618 passing yards (206.0 yards per game) while going 53-for-93 (57% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also rushed eight times for 41 yards, averaging 13.7 yards per game.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 149 27.4% 97 1451 9 20 28.2% Adam Thielen 95 17.5% 67 726 10 13 18.3% K.J. Osborn 73 13.4% 46 584 5 8 11.3%

