Publish date:
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cousins has passed for 3,971 yards (264.7 per game) while completing 66.4% of his passes (358-for-539), with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He's also rushed 28 times for 116 yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.7 yards per game.
- The Vikings have thrown the ball in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
- Cousins accounts for 46.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 539 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Cousins' 281.8 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Packers are 22.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cousins threw one touchdown pass in each of those matchups against the Packers, while throwing multiple TDs in five games.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
- The Packers are giving up 234.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- The Packers have given up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Rams, Cousins went 27-for-38 (71.1 percent) for 315 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
- He also carried the ball four times for 17 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry on the ground.
- Over his last three games, Cousins has racked up 618 passing yards (206.0 yards per game) while going 53-for-93 (57% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also rushed eight times for 41 yards, averaging 13.7 yards per game.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
149
27.4%
97
1451
9
20
28.2%
Adam Thielen
95
17.5%
67
726
10
13
18.3%
K.J. Osborn
73
13.4%
46
584
5
8
11.3%
