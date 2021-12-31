Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Kirk Cousins' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North rivals meet in Week 17 when Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) play the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cousins has passed for 3,971 yards (264.7 per game) while completing 66.4% of his passes (358-for-539), with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 28 times for 116 yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.7 yards per game.
  • The Vikings have thrown the ball in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Cousins accounts for 46.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 539 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Cousins' 281.8 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Packers are 22.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cousins threw one touchdown pass in each of those matchups against the Packers, while throwing multiple TDs in five games.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
  • The Packers are giving up 234.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Packers have given up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Rams, Cousins went 27-for-38 (71.1 percent) for 315 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
  • He also carried the ball four times for 17 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry on the ground.
  • Over his last three games, Cousins has racked up 618 passing yards (206.0 yards per game) while going 53-for-93 (57% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also rushed eight times for 41 yards, averaging 13.7 yards per game.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

149

27.4%

97

1451

9

20

28.2%

Adam Thielen

95

17.5%

67

726

10

13

18.3%

K.J. Osborn

73

13.4%

46

584

5

8

11.3%

