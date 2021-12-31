Publish date:
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Pitts has 64 catches (on 101 targets) and leads the Falcons with 949 receiving yards (63.3 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- Pitts has been the target of 101 of his team's 517 passing attempts this season, or 19.5% of the target share.
- With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have thrown the football in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- The Bills are allowing 184.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.
- With 11 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Pitts was targeted six times, picking up 102 yards on six receptions (averaging 17 yards per catch).
- During his last three games, Pitts has 15 receptions (19 targets) for 240 yards, averaging 80.0 yards per game.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
101
19.5%
64
949
1
13
18.3%
Russell Gage
76
14.7%
54
594
3
8
11.3%
Cordarrelle Patterson
66
12.8%
49
523
5
12
16.9%
Olamide Zaccheaus
47
9.1%
26
351
3
8
11.3%
