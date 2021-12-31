Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Author:

Kyle Pitts has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Pitts' Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) meet in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Pitts has 64 catches (on 101 targets) and leads the Falcons with 949 receiving yards (63.3 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
  • Pitts has been the target of 101 of his team's 517 passing attempts this season, or 19.5% of the target share.
  • With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have thrown the football in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • The Bills are allowing 184.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.
  • With 11 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Lions, Pitts was targeted six times, picking up 102 yards on six receptions (averaging 17 yards per catch).
  • During his last three games, Pitts has 15 receptions (19 targets) for 240 yards, averaging 80.0 yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

101

19.5%

64

949

1

13

18.3%

Russell Gage

76

14.7%

54

594

3

8

11.3%

Cordarrelle Patterson

66

12.8%

49

523

5

12

16.9%

Olamide Zaccheaus

47

9.1%

26

351

3

8

11.3%

