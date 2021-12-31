Kyle Pitts has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Pitts' Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) meet in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Pitts has 64 catches (on 101 targets) and leads the Falcons with 949 receiving yards (63.3 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

Pitts has been the target of 101 of his team's 517 passing attempts this season, or 19.5% of the target share.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have thrown the football in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

The Bills are allowing 184.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.

With 11 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Pitts was targeted six times, picking up 102 yards on six receptions (averaging 17 yards per catch).

During his last three games, Pitts has 15 receptions (19 targets) for 240 yards, averaging 80.0 yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 101 19.5% 64 949 1 13 18.3% Russell Gage 76 14.7% 54 594 3 8 11.3% Cordarrelle Patterson 66 12.8% 49 523 5 12 16.9% Olamide Zaccheaus 47 9.1% 26 351 3 8 11.3%

