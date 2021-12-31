Publish date:
Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Murray has thrown for 3,284 yards (218.9 per game) while completing 279 of 404 passes (69.1%), with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He has added 344 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 74 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
- The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
- Murray accounts for 36.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 58 of his 404 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In one matchup against the Cowboys, Murray had 188 passing yards, 81.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Murray threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Cowboys.
- The 258.1 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Colts last week, Murray went 27-for-43 (62.8%) for 245 yards with one touchdown pass.
- He added four carries for 74 yards, averaging 18.5 yards per carry.
- Murray has put up 885 passing yards (295.0 per game) and has a 61.7% completion percentage this year (82-of-133) over his last three games, while throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He has added 138 rushing yards (46.0 ypg) on 15 carries.
Murray's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
91
17.7%
69
860
5
8
11.6%
A.J. Green
77
15.0%
47
751
3
14
20.3%
Zach Ertz
93
-
60
638
5
16
-
