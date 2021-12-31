Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kyler Murray and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Murray's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Murray has thrown for 3,284 yards (218.9 per game) while completing 279 of 404 passes (69.1%), with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He has added 344 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 74 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Murray accounts for 36.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 58 of his 404 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In one matchup against the Cowboys, Murray had 188 passing yards, 81.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Murray threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Cowboys.
  • The 258.1 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Colts last week, Murray went 27-for-43 (62.8%) for 245 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • He added four carries for 74 yards, averaging 18.5 yards per carry.
  • Murray has put up 885 passing yards (295.0 per game) and has a 61.7% completion percentage this year (82-of-133) over his last three games, while throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He has added 138 rushing yards (46.0 ypg) on 15 carries.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

91

17.7%

69

860

5

8

11.6%

A.J. Green

77

15.0%

47

751

3

14

20.3%

Zach Ertz

93

-

60

638

5

16

-

