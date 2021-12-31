In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kyler Murray and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Murray's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Murray has thrown for 3,284 yards (218.9 per game) while completing 279 of 404 passes (69.1%), with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He has added 344 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 74 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Murray accounts for 36.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 58 of his 404 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In one matchup against the Cowboys, Murray had 188 passing yards, 81.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Murray threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Cowboys.

The 258.1 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Colts last week, Murray went 27-for-43 (62.8%) for 245 yards with one touchdown pass.

He added four carries for 74 yards, averaging 18.5 yards per carry.

Murray has put up 885 passing yards (295.0 per game) and has a 61.7% completion percentage this year (82-of-133) over his last three games, while throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.

He has added 138 rushing yards (46.0 ypg) on 15 carries.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 91 17.7% 69 860 5 8 11.6% A.J. Green 77 15.0% 47 751 3 14 20.3% Zach Ertz 93 - 60 638 5 16 -

