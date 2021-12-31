There will be player props available for Lamar Jackson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (8-7) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jackson has racked up 2,882 passing yards (192.1 per game) while completing 246 of 382 passes (64.4% completion percentage), with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He also adds 767 rushing yards (51.1 ypg) on 133 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The Ravens have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Jackson accounts for 37.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 382 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In one matchup against the Rams, Jackson threw for 169 passing yards, 29.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Rams.

The 262.6 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.

In his last three games, Jackson has thrown for 17 yards (5.7 per game) while completing 100% of his passes (4-of-4), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 132 24.1% 93 1187 9 19 27.5% Marquise Brown 130 23.8% 85 953 6 14 20.3% Rashod Bateman 54 9.9% 37 435 1 5 7.2%

Powered By Data Skrive