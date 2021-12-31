Publish date:
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Jackson has racked up 2,882 passing yards (192.1 per game) while completing 246 of 382 passes (64.4% completion percentage), with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
- He also adds 767 rushing yards (51.1 ypg) on 133 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The Ravens have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
- Jackson accounts for 37.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 382 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In one matchup against the Rams, Jackson threw for 169 passing yards, 29.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Rams.
- The 262.6 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Rams have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.
- In his last three games, Jackson has thrown for 17 yards (5.7 per game) while completing 100% of his passes (4-of-4), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
132
24.1%
93
1187
9
19
27.5%
Marquise Brown
130
23.8%
85
953
6
14
20.3%
Rashod Bateman
54
9.9%
37
435
1
5
7.2%
