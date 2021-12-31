Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player props available for Lamar Jackson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (8-7) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Jackson has racked up 2,882 passing yards (192.1 per game) while completing 246 of 382 passes (64.4% completion percentage), with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
  • He also adds 767 rushing yards (51.1 ypg) on 133 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Ravens have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jackson accounts for 37.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 382 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In one matchup against the Rams, Jackson threw for 169 passing yards, 29.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Rams.
  • The 262.6 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams have allowed 15 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.
  • In his last three games, Jackson has thrown for 17 yards (5.7 per game) while completing 100% of his passes (4-of-4), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

132

24.1%

93

1187

9

19

27.5%

Marquise Brown

130

23.8%

85

953

6

14

20.3%

Rashod Bateman

54

9.9%

37

435

1

5

7.2%

