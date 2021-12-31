Laquon Treadwell will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Treadwell's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) hit the field in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Treadwell has caught 24 passes on 40 targets for 323 yards, averaging 21.5 yards per game.

Treadwell has been the target of 40 of his team's 545 passing attempts this season, or 7.3% of the target share.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Treadwell has been on the receiving end of 7.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New England

Treadwell's 13 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Patriots are 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Patriots.

The 209.0 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

Treadwell put together a 54-yard performance against the Jets last week on four catches while being targeted five times.

Treadwell's 20 targets have resulted in 14 receptions for 179 yards (59.7 ypg) over his last three outings.

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laquon Treadwell 40 7.3% 24 323 0 3 7.0% Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

