Latavius Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
Latavius Murray Prop Bet Odds
Latavius Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Murray has racked up 92 carries for 320 yards (21.3 per game) and five touchdowns.
- He's also caught 10 passes for 75 yards (5.0 per game).
- He has handled 92, or 20.5%, of his team's 449 rushing attempts this season.
- The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the ball 45.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Rams, Murray has averaged 34.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 4.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Murray, in three matchups against the Rams, has run for a TD once, including multiple scores in that game.
- Note: Murray's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are sixth in the NFL, conceding 96.9 yards per game.
- This year the Rams are ranked 26th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (17).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Murray picked up 12 yards on five carries.
- Murray also added 12 yards on one reception.
- Over his last three games, Murray has run for 61 yards on 13 carries (20.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
Murray's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Latavius Murray
92
20.5%
320
5
15
26.3%
3.5
Lamar Jackson
133
29.6%
767
2
16
28.1%
5.8
Devonta Freeman
114
25.4%
479
5
13
22.8%
4.2
Ty'Son Williams
34
7.6%
181
1
4
7.0%
5.3
