There will be player prop bet markets available for Latavius Murray before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Murray and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) square off against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Odds

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Murray has racked up 92 carries for 320 yards (21.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

He's also caught 10 passes for 75 yards (5.0 per game).

He has handled 92, or 20.5%, of his team's 449 rushing attempts this season.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the ball 45.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Rams, Murray has averaged 34.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 4.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Murray, in three matchups against the Rams, has run for a TD once, including multiple scores in that game.

Note: Murray's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are sixth in the NFL, conceding 96.9 yards per game.

This year the Rams are ranked 26th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (17).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Murray picked up 12 yards on five carries.

Murray also added 12 yards on one reception.

Over his last three games, Murray has run for 61 yards on 13 carries (20.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

Murray's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Latavius Murray 92 20.5% 320 5 15 26.3% 3.5 Lamar Jackson 133 29.6% 767 2 16 28.1% 5.8 Devonta Freeman 114 25.4% 479 5 13 22.8% 4.2 Ty'Son Williams 34 7.6% 181 1 4 7.0% 5.3

