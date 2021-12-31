Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Latavius Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Latavius Murray before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Murray and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) square off against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Murray has racked up 92 carries for 320 yards (21.3 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 75 yards (5.0 per game).
  • He has handled 92, or 20.5%, of his team's 449 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the ball 45.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Murray's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Rams, Murray has averaged 34.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 4.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Murray, in three matchups against the Rams, has run for a TD once, including multiple scores in that game.
  • Note: Murray's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are sixth in the NFL, conceding 96.9 yards per game.
  • This year the Rams are ranked 26th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (17).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Murray picked up 12 yards on five carries.
  • Murray also added 12 yards on one reception.
  • Over his last three games, Murray has run for 61 yards on 13 carries (20.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

Murray's Baltimore Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Latavius Murray

92

20.5%

320

5

15

26.3%

3.5

Lamar Jackson

133

29.6%

767

2

16

28.1%

5.8

Devonta Freeman

114

25.4%

479

5

13

22.8%

4.2

Ty'Son Williams

34

7.6%

181

1

4

7.0%

5.3

Powered By Data Skrive