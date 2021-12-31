Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Laviska Shenault Jr. for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Shenault's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) meet in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Shenault has also contributed with 56 receptions for 544 yards. He's been targeted 90 times, producing 36.3 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 16.5% of the 545 passes thrown by his team have gone Shenault's way.
  • Shenault has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England

  • The 209.0 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots have given up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Shenault did not record a catch in last week's game against the Jets.
  • Over his last three games, Shenault has racked up 24.3 yards per game, hauling in eight passes on 14 targets.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laviska Shenault Jr.

90

16.5%

56

544

0

6

14.0%

Marvin Jones Jr.

106

19.4%

64

698

3

14

32.6%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

Laquon Treadwell

40

7.3%

24

323

0

3

7.0%

