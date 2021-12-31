Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Laviska Shenault Jr. for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Shenault's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) meet in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault has also contributed with 56 receptions for 544 yards. He's been targeted 90 times, producing 36.3 yards per game.

So far this season, 16.5% of the 545 passes thrown by his team have gone Shenault's way.

Shenault has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. New England

The 209.0 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots have given up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Shenault did not record a catch in last week's game against the Jets.

Over his last three games, Shenault has racked up 24.3 yards per game, hauling in eight passes on 14 targets.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 - Laquon Treadwell 40 7.3% 24 323 0 3 7.0%

