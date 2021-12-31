AFC West foes will battle in Week 17 of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet the Denver Broncos (7-8).

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in 10 of 15 games (66.7%) this season.

So far this season, 26.7% of Denver's games (4/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.

Sunday's over/under is 1.6 points lower than the two team's combined 47.1 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 44.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Chargers games this season feature an average total of 49.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 44.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has played 15 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Chargers have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 15 opportunities (53.3%).

The Chargers put up 27.2 points per game, 9.9 more than the Broncos allow per contest (17.3).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.3 points.

The Chargers collect 390.2 yards per game, 69.3 more yards than the 320.9 the Broncos allow per outing.

When Los Angeles totals over 320.9 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Broncos' takeaways (19).

Broncos stats and trends

In Denver's 15 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

This year, the Broncos have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Denver's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 15 opportunities (20%).

The Broncos rack up 7.5 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Chargers give up (27.4).

Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.4 points.

The Broncos average 329.0 yards per game, 34.8 fewer yards than the 363.8 the Chargers give up.

When Denver piles up over 363.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year the Broncos have 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles is 4-4 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home.

At home, as 6.5-point favorites or more, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-1).

In five of eight games at home this season, Los Angeles has hit the over.

Chargers home games this season average 50.4 total points, 4.9 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

Denver is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, in away games.

This year, in seven away games, Denver has hit the over once.

Broncos away games this season average 43.7 total points, 1.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

