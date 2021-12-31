Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC West foes will battle in Week 17 of the NFL season when the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet the Denver Broncos (7-8).

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in 10 of 15 games (66.7%) this season.
  • So far this season, 26.7% of Denver's games (4/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 1.6 points lower than the two team's combined 47.1 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 44.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Chargers games this season feature an average total of 49.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 44.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Los Angeles has played 15 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Chargers have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 15 opportunities (53.3%).
  • The Chargers put up 27.2 points per game, 9.9 more than the Broncos allow per contest (17.3).
  • Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.3 points.
  • The Chargers collect 390.2 yards per game, 69.3 more yards than the 320.9 the Broncos allow per outing.
  • When Los Angeles totals over 320.9 yards, the team is 7-6 against the spread and 8-5 overall.
  • This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Broncos' takeaways (19).
  • In Denver's 15 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Broncos have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
  • Denver's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 15 opportunities (20%).
  • The Broncos rack up 7.5 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Chargers give up (27.4).
  • Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.4 points.
  • The Broncos average 329.0 yards per game, 34.8 fewer yards than the 363.8 the Chargers give up.
  • When Denver piles up over 363.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • This year the Broncos have 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles is 4-4 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home.
  • At home, as 6.5-point favorites or more, the Chargers have one win ATS (1-1).
  • In five of eight games at home this season, Los Angeles has hit the over.
  • Chargers home games this season average 50.4 total points, 4.9 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
  • Denver is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, in away games.
  • This year, in seven away games, Denver has hit the over once.
  • Broncos away games this season average 43.7 total points, 1.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

