The Baltimore Ravens (8-7) will try to break their four-game losing run in a Week 17 battle against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 46.5 points 10 of 15 times.

Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.4, is 4.9 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 1.1 points more than the 45.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Rams games this season is 49.9, 3.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 0.4 points below the 46.9 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

So far this season, the Rams have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more seven times and are 4-3 ATS in those contests.

Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 53.3% of its opportunities (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).

This year, the Rams put up 4.0 more points per game (27.7) than the Ravens give up (23.7).

Los Angeles is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.7 points.

The Rams average 379.1 yards per game, just 13.0 more than the 366.1 the Ravens give up per matchup.

In games that Los Angeles picks up more than 366.1 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 18 times, seven more than the Ravens' takeaways (11).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Ravens.

Ravens stats and trends

In Baltimore's 15 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Ravens have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).

Baltimore has eclipsed the over/under in 53.3% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Ravens rack up 23.7 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 the Rams give up.

When Baltimore records more than 21.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Ravens collect 43.0 more yards per game (382.1) than the Rams allow per outing (339.1).

In games that Baltimore churns out over 339.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Ravens have 21 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Baltimore is 5-2 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

At home, as 4.5-point underdogs or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).

This season, Baltimore has hit the over in five of seven home games.

The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 48.7 points, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

This season on the road, Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 4.5-point favorites or more.

In eight road games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total five times.

The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.3 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.