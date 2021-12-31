Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Baltimore Ravens (8-7) will try to break their four-game losing run in a Week 17 battle against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4).

Odds for Rams vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles' games this season have gone over 46.5 points 10 of 15 times.
  • Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.4, is 4.9 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 1.1 points more than the 45.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Rams games this season is 49.9, 3.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 46.5.
  • The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 0.4 points below the 46.9 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.
  • Los Angeles has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this year.
  • So far this season, the Rams have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more seven times and are 4-3 ATS in those contests.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 53.3% of its opportunities (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Rams put up 4.0 more points per game (27.7) than the Ravens give up (23.7).
  • Los Angeles is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.7 points.
  • The Rams average 379.1 yards per game, just 13.0 more than the 366.1 the Ravens give up per matchup.
  • In games that Los Angeles picks up more than 366.1 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 18 times, seven more than the Ravens' takeaways (11).
  • In Baltimore's 15 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Ravens have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Baltimore has eclipsed the over/under in 53.3% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Ravens rack up 23.7 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 the Rams give up.
  • When Baltimore records more than 21.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Ravens collect 43.0 more yards per game (382.1) than the Rams allow per outing (339.1).
  • In games that Baltimore churns out over 339.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • The Ravens have 21 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Baltimore is 5-2 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • At home, as 4.5-point underdogs or greater, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).
  • This season, Baltimore has hit the over in five of seven home games.
  • The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 48.7 points, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).
  • This season on the road, Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Rams have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 4.5-point favorites or more.
  • In eight road games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total five times.
  • The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.3 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

