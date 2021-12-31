Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Mac Jones for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jones' New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Jones has put up 3,313 passing yards (220.9 per game) while going 310-for-461 (67.2% completion percentage) and throwing 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 113 rushing yards on 39 carries, averaging 7.5 yards per game.
  • The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Jones has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 44.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • This week Jones will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (242.4 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bills last week, Jones went 14-for-32 (43.8%) for 145 yards and two interceptions.
  • He tacked on six carries for 33 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
  • Jones has passed for 463 yards (154.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 52.5% of his passes (42-for-80) with two touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He also has 42 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 14.0 yards per game on the ground.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

110

23.4%

71

723

1

12

18.2%

Kendrick Bourne

60

12.7%

47

700

5

4

6.1%

Hunter Henry

64

13.6%

42

480

9

17

25.8%

