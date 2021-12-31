Publish date:
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Jones has put up 3,313 passing yards (220.9 per game) while going 310-for-461 (67.2% completion percentage) and throwing 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He has tacked on 113 rushing yards on 39 carries, averaging 7.5 yards per game.
- The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
- Jones has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 44.8% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Jaguars.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- This week Jones will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (242.4 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bills last week, Jones went 14-for-32 (43.8%) for 145 yards and two interceptions.
- He tacked on six carries for 33 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
- Jones has passed for 463 yards (154.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 52.5% of his passes (42-for-80) with two touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He also has 42 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 14.0 yards per game on the ground.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
110
23.4%
71
723
1
12
18.2%
Kendrick Bourne
60
12.7%
47
700
5
4
6.1%
Hunter Henry
64
13.6%
42
480
9
17
25.8%
Powered By Data Skrive