Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Mac Jones for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jones' New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Jones has put up 3,313 passing yards (220.9 per game) while going 310-for-461 (67.2% completion percentage) and throwing 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He has tacked on 113 rushing yards on 39 carries, averaging 7.5 yards per game.

The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Jones has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 44.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

This week Jones will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (242.4 yards allowed per game).

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Bills last week, Jones went 14-for-32 (43.8%) for 145 yards and two interceptions.

He tacked on six carries for 33 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Jones has passed for 463 yards (154.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 52.5% of his passes (42-for-80) with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also has 42 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 14.0 yards per game on the ground.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 110 23.4% 71 723 1 12 18.2% Kendrick Bourne 60 12.7% 47 700 5 4 6.1% Hunter Henry 64 13.6% 42 480 9 17 25.8%

