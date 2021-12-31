Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mark Andrews, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Andrews' Baltimore Ravens (8-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews has 93 catches (132 targets) and a team-high 1,187 receiving yards (79.1 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.

Andrews has been the target of 24.1% (132 total) of his team's 547 passing attempts this season.

With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 27.5% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the football 45.1% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Andrews' 45 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Rams are 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Andrews did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Rams.

The 262.6 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, giving up 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Andrews was targeted 10 times and picked up 125 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Andrews has caught 29 passes on 34 targets for 376 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 125.3 yards over his last three games.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 132 24.1% 93 1187 9 19 27.5% Marquise Brown 130 23.8% 85 953 6 14 20.3% Rashod Bateman 54 9.9% 37 435 1 5 7.2% Sammy Watkins 48 8.8% 27 394 1 4 5.8%

Powered By Data Skrive