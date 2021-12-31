Publish date:
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews has 93 catches (132 targets) and a team-high 1,187 receiving yards (79.1 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.
- Andrews has been the target of 24.1% (132 total) of his team's 547 passing attempts this season.
- With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 27.5% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the football 45.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Andrews' 45 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Rams are 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Andrews did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Rams.
- The 262.6 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, giving up 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bengals last week, Andrews was targeted 10 times and picked up 125 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Andrews has caught 29 passes on 34 targets for 376 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 125.3 yards over his last three games.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
132
24.1%
93
1187
9
19
27.5%
Marquise Brown
130
23.8%
85
953
6
14
20.3%
Rashod Bateman
54
9.9%
37
435
1
5
7.2%
Sammy Watkins
48
8.8%
27
394
1
4
5.8%
