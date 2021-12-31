Skip to main content
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mark Andrews, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Andrews' Baltimore Ravens (8-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Andrews has 93 catches (132 targets) and a team-high 1,187 receiving yards (79.1 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.
  • Andrews has been the target of 24.1% (132 total) of his team's 547 passing attempts this season.
  • With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 27.5% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the football 45.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Andrews' 45 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Rams are 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Andrews did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Rams.
  • The 262.6 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, giving up 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bengals last week, Andrews was targeted 10 times and picked up 125 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Andrews has caught 29 passes on 34 targets for 376 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 125.3 yards over his last three games.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

132

24.1%

93

1187

9

19

27.5%

Marquise Brown

130

23.8%

85

953

6

14

20.3%

Rashod Bateman

54

9.9%

37

435

1

5

7.2%

Sammy Watkins

48

8.8%

27

394

1

4

5.8%

