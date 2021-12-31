There will be player props available for Mark Ingram II ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Ingram and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 with the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ingram has 554 yards on 160 carries (34.6 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He also averages 10.1 receiving yards per game, catching 27 passes for 162 yards.

The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Carolina

In his eight career matchups against them, Ingram has averaged 44.2 rushing yards against the Panthers, 12.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ingram, in eight matchups versus the Panthers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Ingram's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Panthers are 21st in the league, giving up 118.5 yards per game.

This year the Panthers have given up 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 18th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Ingram put together a 17-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball four times (averaging 4.2 yards per carry).

Ingram has 27 yards on 13 carries (9.0 ypg) over his last three games.

Ingram's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mark Ingram II 160 - 554 2 23 - 3.5 Alvin Kamara 197 45.2% 720 4 30 46.9% 3.7 Taysom Hill 53 12.2% 311 5 13 20.3% 5.9 Jameis Winston 32 7.3% 166 1 4 6.2% 5.2

