December 31, 2021
Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina

There will be player props available for Mark Ingram II ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Ingram and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 with the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ingram has 554 yards on 160 carries (34.6 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He also averages 10.1 receiving yards per game, catching 27 passes for 162 yards.
  • The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • In his eight career matchups against them, Ingram has averaged 44.2 rushing yards against the Panthers, 12.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ingram, in eight matchups versus the Panthers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Ingram's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Panthers are 21st in the league, giving up 118.5 yards per game.
  • This year the Panthers have given up 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 18th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Ingram put together a 17-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball four times (averaging 4.2 yards per carry).
  • Ingram has 27 yards on 13 carries (9.0 ypg) over his last three games.

Ingram's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mark Ingram II

160

-

554

2

23

-

3.5

Alvin Kamara

197

45.2%

720

4

30

46.9%

3.7

Taysom Hill

53

12.2%

311

5

13

20.3%

5.9

Jameis Winston

32

7.3%

166

1

4

6.2%

5.2

