There will be player props available for Marquez Callaway before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 against the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Callaway has 40 catches (73 targets) and paces the Saints with 601 receiving yards (40.1 ypg) plus six touchdowns.

Callaway has been the target of 16.2% (73 total) of his team's 452 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 12.7% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Callaway's matchup with the Panthers.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Callaway is averaging 44.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Panthers, 8.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).

In three matchups with the Panthers, Callaway has not had a TD catch.

This week Callaway will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (200.7 yards allowed per game).

The Panthers have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Dolphins, Callaway was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 46 yards.

Callaway has contributed with 12 receptions for 192 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted 18 times, producing 64.0 yards per game.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 73 16.2% 40 601 6 7 12.7% Deonte Harris 53 11.7% 31 523 3 4 7.3% Alvin Kamara 59 13.1% 40 355 4 10 18.2% Tre'Quan Smith 43 9.5% 27 301 2 5 9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive