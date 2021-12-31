Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina

Author:

There will be player props available for Marquez Callaway before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 against the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Callaway has 40 catches (73 targets) and paces the Saints with 601 receiving yards (40.1 ypg) plus six touchdowns.
  • Callaway has been the target of 16.2% (73 total) of his team's 452 passing attempts this season.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 12.7% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Callaway's matchup with the Panthers.

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Callaway is averaging 44.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Panthers, 8.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).
  • In three matchups with the Panthers, Callaway has not had a TD catch.
  • This week Callaway will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (200.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Panthers have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Dolphins, Callaway was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 46 yards.
  • Callaway has contributed with 12 receptions for 192 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted 18 times, producing 64.0 yards per game.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

73

16.2%

40

601

6

7

12.7%

Deonte Harris

53

11.7%

31

523

3

4

7.3%

Alvin Kamara

59

13.1%

40

355

4

10

18.2%

Tre'Quan Smith

43

9.5%

27

301

2

5

9.1%

