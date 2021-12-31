Publish date:
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown's 85 grabs (on 130 targets) have netted him 953 yards (63.5 ypg) and six touchdowns.
- Brown has been the target of 130 of his team's 547 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.
- Brown (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the football 45.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Rams, Brown put up 42 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 42.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Brown caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Rams.
- The Rams have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 262.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Rams' defense is second in the league, giving up 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bengals last week, Brown was targeted nine times and picked up 44 yards on five receptions.
- Brown's stat line over his last three games shows 20 catches for 128 yards. He put up 42.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 31 times.
Brown's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
130
23.8%
85
953
6
14
20.3%
Mark Andrews
132
24.1%
93
1187
9
19
27.5%
Rashod Bateman
54
9.9%
37
435
1
5
7.2%
Sammy Watkins
48
8.8%
27
394
1
4
5.8%
