December 31, 2021
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Before placing any wagers on Marquise Brown's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Brown's Baltimore Ravens (8-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) take the field in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown's 85 grabs (on 130 targets) have netted him 953 yards (63.5 ypg) and six touchdowns.
  • Brown has been the target of 130 of his team's 547 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.
  • Brown (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the football 45.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Rams, Brown put up 42 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 42.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Brown caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Rams.
  • The Rams have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 262.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the league, giving up 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bengals last week, Brown was targeted nine times and picked up 44 yards on five receptions.
  • Brown's stat line over his last three games shows 20 catches for 128 yards. He put up 42.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 31 times.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

130

23.8%

85

953

6

14

20.3%

Mark Andrews

132

24.1%

93

1187

9

19

27.5%

Rashod Bateman

54

9.9%

37

435

1

5

7.2%

Sammy Watkins

48

8.8%

27

394

1

4

5.8%

