Before placing any wagers on Marquise Brown's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Brown's Baltimore Ravens (8-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) take the field in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's 85 grabs (on 130 targets) have netted him 953 yards (63.5 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 130 of his team's 547 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.

Brown (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the football 45.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Rams, Brown put up 42 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 42.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Brown caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Rams.

The Rams have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 262.6 yards per game through the air.

The Rams' defense is second in the league, giving up 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Brown was targeted nine times and picked up 44 yards on five receptions.

Brown's stat line over his last three games shows 20 catches for 128 yards. He put up 42.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 31 times.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 130 23.8% 85 953 6 14 20.3% Mark Andrews 132 24.1% 93 1187 9 19 27.5% Rashod Bateman 54 9.9% 37 435 1 5 7.2% Sammy Watkins 48 8.8% 27 394 1 4 5.8%

