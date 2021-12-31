Before Marvin Jones Jr. hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) take the field in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has been targeted 106 times and has 64 catches, leading the Jaguars with 698 receiving yards (46.5 ypg) plus three touchdowns.

Jones has been the target of 19.4% (106 total) of his team's 545 passing attempts this season.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 32.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have thrown the football in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New England

In his one matchup against the Patriots, Jones' 69 receiving yards total is 25.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).

Jones caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Patriots.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

This week Jones will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (209.0 yards allowed per game).

With 19 passing TDs allowed this season, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Jones grabbed eight passes for 74 yards while being targeted 13 times.

Over his last three outings, Jones' 16 receptions are good enough for 158 yards (52.7 ypg). He's been targeted 24 times.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 - Laquon Treadwell 40 7.3% 24 323 0 3 7.0%

