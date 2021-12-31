Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Matt Ryan ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) hit the field in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan has passed for 3,555 yards (237.0 per game) while completing 67.9% of his passes (342-for-504), with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 73 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on 37 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Falcons have run 59.0% passing plays and 41.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Ryan accounts for 55.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 504 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Ryan threw for 242 passing yards one matchup against the Bills, 21.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bills.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

The Bills are conceding 184.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.

With 11 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Ryan completed 75.0% of his passes for 215 yards, while tossing one touchdown.

Ryan has racked up 641 passing yards (213.7 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage this year (56-of-84) while throwing three touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 101 19.5% 64 949 1 13 18.3% Russell Gage 76 14.7% 54 594 3 8 11.3% Cordarrelle Patterson 66 12.8% 49 523 5 12 16.9%

