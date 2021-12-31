Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bets for Matt Ryan ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) hit the field in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ryan has passed for 3,555 yards (237.0 per game) while completing 67.9% of his passes (342-for-504), with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 73 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on 37 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Falcons have run 59.0% passing plays and 41.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Ryan accounts for 55.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 504 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Ryan threw for 242 passing yards one matchup against the Bills, 21.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bills.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • The Bills are conceding 184.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.
  • With 11 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Ryan completed 75.0% of his passes for 215 yards, while tossing one touchdown.
  • Ryan has racked up 641 passing yards (213.7 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage this year (56-of-84) while throwing three touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

101

19.5%

64

949

1

13

18.3%

Russell Gage

76

14.7%

54

594

3

8

11.3%

Cordarrelle Patterson

66

12.8%

49

523

5

12

16.9%

