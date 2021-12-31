Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ryan has passed for 3,555 yards (237.0 per game) while completing 67.9% of his passes (342-for-504), with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 73 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on 37 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Falcons have run 59.0% passing plays and 41.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
- Ryan accounts for 55.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 504 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Ryan threw for 242 passing yards one matchup against the Bills, 21.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bills.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- The Bills are conceding 184.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.
- With 11 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Lions, Ryan completed 75.0% of his passes for 215 yards, while tossing one touchdown.
- Ryan has racked up 641 passing yards (213.7 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage this year (56-of-84) while throwing three touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
101
19.5%
64
949
1
13
18.3%
Russell Gage
76
14.7%
54
594
3
8
11.3%
Cordarrelle Patterson
66
12.8%
49
523
5
12
16.9%
