Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Matthew Stafford, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has 4,339 passing yards (289.3 ypg), completing 66.9% of his passes and recording 36 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 31 times for 44 yards, averaging 2.9 yards per game.

The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.

Stafford has attempted 102 of his 534 passes in the red zone, accounting for 59.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In one matchup against the Ravens, Stafford had 292 passing yards, 13.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Ravens.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, yielding 295.5 yards per game through the air.

The Ravens have allowed 28 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Vikings last week, Stafford went 21-for-37 (56.8%) for 197 yards with one touchdown pass and three interceptions.

Stafford has put up 728 passing yards (242.7 per game) and has a 67.7% completion percentage this year (65-of-96) over his last three games, while throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 177 32.8% 132 1734 14 34 33.0% Van Jefferson 81 15.0% 44 708 6 15 14.6% Robert Woods 69 12.8% 45 556 4 16 15.5%

