Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Author:

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Matthew Stafford, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford has 4,339 passing yards (289.3 ypg), completing 66.9% of his passes and recording 36 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 31 times for 44 yards, averaging 2.9 yards per game.
  • The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.
  • Stafford has attempted 102 of his 534 passes in the red zone, accounting for 59.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In one matchup against the Ravens, Stafford had 292 passing yards, 13.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Ravens.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, yielding 295.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Ravens have allowed 28 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Vikings last week, Stafford went 21-for-37 (56.8%) for 197 yards with one touchdown pass and three interceptions.
  • Stafford has put up 728 passing yards (242.7 per game) and has a 67.7% completion percentage this year (65-of-96) over his last three games, while throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

177

32.8%

132

1734

14

34

33.0%

Van Jefferson

81

15.0%

44

708

6

15

14.6%

Robert Woods

69

12.8%

45

556

4

16

15.5%

Powered By Data Skrive