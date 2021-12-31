Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Melvin Gordon III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Melvin Gordon III has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Gordon's Denver Broncos (7-8) and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet in a Week 17 matchup between AFC West opponents at SoFi Stadium.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Gordon has rushed for 765 yards on 181 carries (51.0 ypg), with seven touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 24 catches for 178 yards (11.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 181 of his team's 400 carries this season (45.2%).
  • The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gordon's matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his three career matchups against the Chargers, Gordon averaged 62.7 rushing yards per game, 6.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gordon, in three matchups versus the Chargers, has not run for a TD.
  • Note: Gordon's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 29th in the NFL, allowing 140.3 yards per game.
  • Gordon and the Broncos will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (21).

Recent Performances

  • Gordon put together a -4-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Raiders, carrying the ball seven times.
  • Gordon has 160 rushing yards (53.3 ypg) on 46 carries with two touchdowns in his last three games.

Gordon's Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Melvin Gordon III

181

45.2%

765

7

34

47.9%

4.2

Javonte Williams

177

44.2%

827

4

23

32.4%

4.7

Teddy Bridgewater

30

7.5%

106

2

10

14.1%

3.5

Mike Boone

4

1.0%

35

0

0

0.0%

8.8

