Melvin Gordon III has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Gordon's Denver Broncos (7-8) and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet in a Week 17 matchup between AFC West opponents at SoFi Stadium.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Gordon has rushed for 765 yards on 181 carries (51.0 ypg), with seven touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 24 catches for 178 yards (11.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 181 of his team's 400 carries this season (45.2%).

The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his three career matchups against the Chargers, Gordon averaged 62.7 rushing yards per game, 6.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gordon, in three matchups versus the Chargers, has not run for a TD.

Note: Gordon's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 29th in the NFL, allowing 140.3 yards per game.

Gordon and the Broncos will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (21).

Recent Performances

Gordon put together a -4-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Raiders, carrying the ball seven times.

Gordon has 160 rushing yards (53.3 ypg) on 46 carries with two touchdowns in his last three games.

Gordon's Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Melvin Gordon III 181 45.2% 765 7 34 47.9% 4.2 Javonte Williams 177 44.2% 827 4 23 32.4% 4.7 Teddy Bridgewater 30 7.5% 106 2 10 14.1% 3.5 Mike Boone 4 1.0% 35 0 0 0.0% 8.8

