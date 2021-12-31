The Miami Hurricanes will meet the Washington State Cougars in the Sun Bowl.

Odds for Miami vs. Washington State

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

This year, the Hurricanes score 9.8 more points per game (34.1) than the Cougars surrender (24.3).

Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team records more than 24.3 points.

The Hurricanes collect 448.8 yards per game, 69.9 more yards than the 378.9 the Cougars give up per outing.

Miami is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up over 378.9 yards.

The Hurricanes have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 27 takeaways .

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

Washington State's games this year have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

This season the Cougars put up per game (28.4) than the Hurricanes allow (28.4).

When Washington State scores more than 28.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cougars collect only 1.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Hurricanes allow per matchup (389.6).

When Washington State picks up more than 389.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats