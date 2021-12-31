Before placing any wagers on Michael Carter's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Carter's New York Jets (4-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds

Michael Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carter's team-high 566 rushing yards (37.7 per game) have come on 135 carries, with four touchdowns.

He also has 35 receptions for 316 yards (21.1 per game).

He has handled 135, or 40.1%, of his team's 337 rushing attempts this season.

The Jets have thrown the ball in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Conceding 87.5 rushing yards per game, the Buccaneers have the third-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Buccaneers have given up nine rushing touchdowns, fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Jaguars last week, Carter rushed 16 times for 118 yards (7.4 yards per carry).

Over his last three games, Carter has rushed for 136 yards on 24 carries (45.3 ypg).

Carter's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Michael Carter 135 40.1% 566 4 24 38.7% 4.2 Tevin Coleman 79 23.4% 350 0 13 21.0% 4.4 Ty Johnson 55 16.3% 204 1 9 14.5% 3.7 Zach Wilson 25 7.4% 161 4 6 9.7% 6.4

