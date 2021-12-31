Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Michael Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Michael Carter's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Carter's New York Jets (4-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carter's team-high 566 rushing yards (37.7 per game) have come on 135 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • He also has 35 receptions for 316 yards (21.1 per game).
  • He has handled 135, or 40.1%, of his team's 337 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Jets have thrown the ball in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carter's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Conceding 87.5 rushing yards per game, the Buccaneers have the third-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Buccaneers have given up nine rushing touchdowns, fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jaguars last week, Carter rushed 16 times for 118 yards (7.4 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, Carter has rushed for 136 yards on 24 carries (45.3 ypg).

Carter's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Michael Carter

135

40.1%

566

4

24

38.7%

4.2

Tevin Coleman

79

23.4%

350

0

13

21.0%

4.4

Ty Johnson

55

16.3%

204

1

9

14.5%

3.7

Zach Wilson

25

7.4%

161

4

6

9.7%

6.4

Powered By Data Skrive