In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Michael Pittman Jr. and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Pittman's Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pittman's team-leading 971 receiving yards (64.7 per game) have come on 76 receptions (116 targets) including five touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.9% of the 465 passes thrown by his team have gone Pittman's way.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 23.7% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his one matchup against the Raiders, Pittman's 42 receiving yards total is 18.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).

Pittman did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Raiders.

The Raiders have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 231.0 yards per game through the air.

The Raiders have conceded 25 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Cardinals last week, Pittman was targeted 12 times and totaled 82 yards on eight receptions.

Over his last three outings, Pittman has caught 15 passes for 166 yards. He was targeted 25 times, and averaged 55.3 yards per game.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 116 24.9% 76 971 5 14 23.7% Zach Pascal 65 14.0% 36 369 3 12 20.3% Jonathan Taylor 45 9.7% 36 336 2 2 3.4% Jack Doyle 41 8.8% 28 291 3 7 11.9%

