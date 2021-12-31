Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh Peach Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
The Peach Bowl will feature a matchup between the Michigan State Spartans and the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State's games this season have gone over 55 points nine of 12 times.
- Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in nine of 13 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.9, is 19.9 points above Thursday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 48.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Spartans games this season have an average total of 55.0, the same value as Thursday's over/under.
- The 60.0 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 5.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State is 8-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The Spartans have been favored by 3.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-1-1 ATS in those games.
- Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- This year, the Spartans average 8.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Panthers give up (23.1).
- Michigan State is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.1 points.
- The Spartans rack up 82.0 more yards per game (431.2) than the Panthers allow per outing (349.2).
- Michigan State is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up over 349.2 yards.
- This year, the Spartans have 15 turnovers, six fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (21).
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh has 10 wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
- Pittsburgh's games this season have hit the over on eight of 13 set point totals (61.5%).
- This season the Panthers put up 17.3 more points per game (43.0) than the Spartans allow (25.7).
- Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.7 points.
- The Panthers rack up 47.0 more yards per game (502.8) than the Spartans give up (455.8).
- When Pittsburgh picks up over 455.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Pittsburgh
31.9
Avg. Points Scored
43.0
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.1
431.2
Avg. Total Yards
502.8
455.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.2
15
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
21