December 31, 2021
Publish date:

Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Author:

There will be player props available for Mike Davis before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Davis' Atlanta Falcons (7-8) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (9-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis has run for 431 yards on 124 carries (28.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He also has 40 receptions for 246 yards (16.4 per game) and one TD.
  • He has handled 124, or 34.5%, of his team's 359 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Davis' matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In his one career matchup against the Bills, Davis finished with 13 rushing yards, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Davis did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bills.
  • Note: Davis' stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • Conceding 114.8 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the 17th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Falcons are up against the NFL's 28th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (18 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Lions, Davis racked up 28 yards on seven carries (averaging four yards per attempt).
  • Davis has 93 rushing yards on 24 attempts (31.0 yards per carry) over his last three games.
  • He's also hauled in six passes for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mike Davis

124

34.5%

431

2

14

25.0%

3.5

Cordarrelle Patterson

140

39.0%

579

6

28

50.0%

4.1

Matt Ryan

37

10.3%

73

1

10

17.9%

2.0

Qadree Ollison

17

4.7%

67

0

2

3.6%

3.9

