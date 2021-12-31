There will be player props available for Mike Davis before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Davis' Atlanta Falcons (7-8) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (9-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis has run for 431 yards on 124 carries (28.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

He also has 40 receptions for 246 yards (16.4 per game) and one TD.

He has handled 124, or 34.5%, of his team's 359 rushing attempts this season.

The Falcons have called a pass in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his one career matchup against the Bills, Davis finished with 13 rushing yards, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Davis did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bills.

Note: Davis' stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

Conceding 114.8 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the 17th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Falcons are up against the NFL's 28th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (18 this season).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Lions, Davis racked up 28 yards on seven carries (averaging four yards per attempt).

Davis has 93 rushing yards on 24 attempts (31.0 yards per carry) over his last three games.

He's also hauled in six passes for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mike Davis 124 34.5% 431 2 14 25.0% 3.5 Cordarrelle Patterson 140 39.0% 579 6 28 50.0% 4.1 Matt Ryan 37 10.3% 73 1 10 17.9% 2.0 Qadree Ollison 17 4.7% 67 0 2 3.6% 3.9

