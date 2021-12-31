Publish date:
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo
Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds
Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Davis has run for 431 yards on 124 carries (28.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
- He also has 40 receptions for 246 yards (16.4 per game) and one TD.
- He has handled 124, or 34.5%, of his team's 359 rushing attempts this season.
- The Falcons have called a pass in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In his one career matchup against the Bills, Davis finished with 13 rushing yards, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Davis did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bills.
- Note: Davis' stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- Conceding 114.8 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the 17th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Falcons are up against the NFL's 28th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (18 this season).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Lions, Davis racked up 28 yards on seven carries (averaging four yards per attempt).
- Davis has 93 rushing yards on 24 attempts (31.0 yards per carry) over his last three games.
- He's also hauled in six passes for 49 yards (16.3 per game).
Davis' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Mike Davis
124
34.5%
431
2
14
25.0%
3.5
Cordarrelle Patterson
140
39.0%
579
6
28
50.0%
4.1
Matt Ryan
37
10.3%
73
1
10
17.9%
2.0
Qadree Ollison
17
4.7%
67
0
2
3.6%
3.9
