There will be player props available for Mike Evans before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) hit the field against the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans has 64 catches on 100 targets for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 59.9 yards per game.

Evans has been the target of 100 of his team's 642 passing attempts this season, or 15.6% of the target share.

With 16 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 14.5% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New York

This week Evans will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (267.9 yards allowed per game).

With 23 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jets defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

Evans did not have a catch in last week's game against the Panthers.

Evans has also contributed with seven grabs for 105 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted seven times and averaged 35.0 receiving yards per game.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 100 15.6% 64 899 11 16 14.5% Chris Godwin 127 19.8% 98 1103 5 25 22.7% Rob Gronkowski 69 10.7% 41 550 6 10 9.1% Antonio Brown 57 8.9% 39 519 4 3 2.7%

