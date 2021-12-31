Publish date:
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans has 64 catches on 100 targets for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 59.9 yards per game.
- Evans has been the target of 100 of his team's 642 passing attempts this season, or 15.6% of the target share.
- With 16 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 14.5% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York
- This week Evans will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (267.9 yards allowed per game).
- With 23 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jets defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Evans did not have a catch in last week's game against the Panthers.
- Evans has also contributed with seven grabs for 105 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted seven times and averaged 35.0 receiving yards per game.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
100
15.6%
64
899
11
16
14.5%
Chris Godwin
127
19.8%
98
1103
5
25
22.7%
Rob Gronkowski
69
10.7%
41
550
6
10
9.1%
Antonio Brown
57
8.9%
39
519
4
3
2.7%
