Before Mike Gesicki hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Gesicki has caught 67 passes on 102 targets for 707 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 47.1 yards per game.

Gesicki has been the target of 18.4% (102 total) of his team's 554 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his one matchup against the Titans, Gesicki's 11 receiving yards total is 33.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).

Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Titans.

The Titans are allowing 265.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Titans' defense is ninth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Saints, Gesicki was targeted four times, picking up 22 yards on three receptions.

Gesicki has put up 111 yards during his last three games (37.0 per game), hauling in 15 passes on 23 targets.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 102 18.4% 67 707 2 9 12.5% Jaylen Waddle 126 22.7% 96 941 5 14 19.4% DeVante Parker 56 10.1% 34 457 2 4 5.6% Durham Smythe 36 6.5% 29 288 0 7 9.7%

Powered By Data Skrive