Publish date:
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Gesicki has caught 67 passes on 102 targets for 707 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 47.1 yards per game.
- Gesicki has been the target of 18.4% (102 total) of his team's 554 passing attempts this season.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In his one matchup against the Titans, Gesicki's 11 receiving yards total is 33.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).
- Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Titans.
- The Titans are allowing 265.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- The Titans' defense is ninth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Saints, Gesicki was targeted four times, picking up 22 yards on three receptions.
- Gesicki has put up 111 yards during his last three games (37.0 per game), hauling in 15 passes on 23 targets.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
102
18.4%
67
707
2
9
12.5%
Jaylen Waddle
126
22.7%
96
941
5
14
19.4%
DeVante Parker
56
10.1%
34
457
2
4
5.6%
Durham Smythe
36
6.5%
29
288
0
7
9.7%
