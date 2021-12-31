Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee

Author:

Before Mike Gesicki hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Gesicki has caught 67 passes on 102 targets for 707 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 47.1 yards per game.
  • Gesicki has been the target of 18.4% (102 total) of his team's 554 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In his one matchup against the Titans, Gesicki's 11 receiving yards total is 33.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).
  • Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Titans.
  • The Titans are allowing 265.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Titans' defense is ninth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Saints, Gesicki was targeted four times, picking up 22 yards on three receptions.
  • Gesicki has put up 111 yards during his last three games (37.0 per game), hauling in 15 passes on 23 targets.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

102

18.4%

67

707

2

9

12.5%

Jaylen Waddle

126

22.7%

96

941

5

14

19.4%

DeVante Parker

56

10.1%

34

457

2

4

5.6%

Durham Smythe

36

6.5%

29

288

0

7

9.7%

