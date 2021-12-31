Publish date:
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds
Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams' 64 catches have turned into 964 yards (64.3 ypg) and seven touchdowns. He's been targeted 108 times.
- Williams has been the target of 18.7% (108 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
- With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Williams has been on the receiving end of 19.1% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Williams is averaging 56 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Broncos, 10.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).
- In nine matchups with the Broncos, Williams has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- This week Williams will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Broncos' defense is third in the NFL, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Williams did not have a catch in last week's game against the Texans.
- Over his last three games, Williams has nine receptions (15 targets) for 110 yards, averaging 36.7 yards per game.
Williams' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
108
18.7%
64
964
7
17
19.1%
Keenan Allen
140
24.2%
96
1042
5
20
22.5%
Austin Ekeler
79
13.6%
62
558
7
15
16.9%
Jared Cook
75
13.0%
44
484
4
12
13.5%
