December 31, 2021
Publish date:

Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mike Williams and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. AFC West foes meet in Week 17 when Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) play the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams' 64 catches have turned into 964 yards (64.3 ypg) and seven touchdowns. He's been targeted 108 times.
  • Williams has been the target of 18.7% (108 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
  • With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Williams has been on the receiving end of 19.1% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Williams is averaging 56 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Broncos, 10.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).
  • In nine matchups with the Broncos, Williams has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • This week Williams will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Broncos' defense is third in the NFL, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Williams did not have a catch in last week's game against the Texans.
  • Over his last three games, Williams has nine receptions (15 targets) for 110 yards, averaging 36.7 yards per game.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Williams

108

18.7%

64

964

7

17

19.1%

Keenan Allen

140

24.2%

96

1042

5

20

22.5%

Austin Ekeler

79

13.6%

62

558

7

15

16.9%

Jared Cook

75

13.0%

44

484

4

12

13.5%

