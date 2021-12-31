Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mike Williams and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. AFC West foes meet in Week 17 when Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) play the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams' 64 catches have turned into 964 yards (64.3 ypg) and seven touchdowns. He's been targeted 108 times.

Williams has been the target of 18.7% (108 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.

With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Williams has been on the receiving end of 19.1% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

Williams is averaging 56 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Broncos, 10.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).

In nine matchups with the Broncos, Williams has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

This week Williams will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.3 yards allowed per game).

The Broncos' defense is third in the NFL, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Williams did not have a catch in last week's game against the Texans.

Over his last three games, Williams has nine receptions (15 targets) for 110 yards, averaging 36.7 yards per game.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 108 18.7% 64 964 7 17 19.1% Keenan Allen 140 24.2% 96 1042 5 20 22.5% Austin Ekeler 79 13.6% 62 558 7 15 16.9% Jared Cook 75 13.0% 44 484 4 12 13.5%

Powered By Data Skrive