Publish date:
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has churned out a team-best 754 rushing yards (50.3 per game) with zero touchdowns.
- He's also added 26 catches for 158 yards (10.5 per game).
- He has received 137 of his team's 483 carries this season (28.4%).
- The Eagles, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with Washington.
Matchup vs. Washington
- Sanders has averaged 55.6 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Football Team, 11.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Sanders, in five matchups against the Football Team, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are eighth in the league, conceding 104.2 yards per game.
- The Football Team have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Giants, Sanders carried the ball seven times for 45 yards (6.4 yards per carry).
- Sanders has 296 rushing yards on 49 attempts (98.7 yards per carry) over his last three outings.
- He also has six catches for 40 yards (13.3 per game).
Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Miles Sanders
137
28.4%
754
0
20
21.3%
5.5
Jalen Hurts
132
27.3%
740
10
30
31.9%
5.6
Jordan Howard
75
15.5%
380
3
20
21.3%
5.1
Boston Scott
73
15.1%
326
5
15
16.0%
4.5
Powered By Data Skrive