There will be player prop bets available for Miles Sanders ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East opponents hit the field in Week 17 when Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) meet the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has churned out a team-best 754 rushing yards (50.3 per game) with zero touchdowns.

He's also added 26 catches for 158 yards (10.5 per game).

He has received 137 of his team's 483 carries this season (28.4%).

The Eagles, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

Sanders has averaged 55.6 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Football Team, 11.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Sanders, in five matchups against the Football Team, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are eighth in the league, conceding 104.2 yards per game.

The Football Team have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Sanders carried the ball seven times for 45 yards (6.4 yards per carry).

Sanders has 296 rushing yards on 49 attempts (98.7 yards per carry) over his last three outings.

He also has six catches for 40 yards (13.3 per game).

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Miles Sanders 137 28.4% 754 0 20 21.3% 5.5 Jalen Hurts 132 27.3% 740 10 30 31.9% 5.6 Jordan Howard 75 15.5% 380 3 20 21.3% 5.1 Boston Scott 73 15.1% 326 5 15 16.0% 4.5

Powered By Data Skrive