December 31, 2021
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

There will be player prop bets available for Miles Sanders ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East opponents hit the field in Week 17 when Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) meet the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has churned out a team-best 754 rushing yards (50.3 per game) with zero touchdowns.
  • He's also added 26 catches for 158 yards (10.5 per game).
  • He has received 137 of his team's 483 carries this season (28.4%).
  • The Eagles, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Sanders has averaged 55.6 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Football Team, 11.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Sanders, in five matchups against the Football Team, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are eighth in the league, conceding 104.2 yards per game.
  • The Football Team have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Giants, Sanders carried the ball seven times for 45 yards (6.4 yards per carry).
  • Sanders has 296 rushing yards on 49 attempts (98.7 yards per carry) over his last three outings.
  • He also has six catches for 40 yards (13.3 per game).

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Miles Sanders

137

28.4%

754

0

20

21.3%

5.5

Jalen Hurts

132

27.3%

740

10

30

31.9%

5.6

Jordan Howard

75

15.5%

380

3

20

21.3%

5.1

Boston Scott

73

15.1%

326

5

15

16.0%

4.5

