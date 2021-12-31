Publish date:
Mo Alie-Cox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas
Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds
Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Alie-Cox's stat line this year shows 19 catches for 261 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 17.4 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 37 times.
- So far this season, 8.0% of the 465 passes thrown by his team have gone Alie-Cox's way.
- Alie-Cox (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while running the ball 49.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Alie-Cox's nine receiving yards in his one matchup against the Raiders are 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Alie-Cox did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Raiders.
- The Raiders are allowing 231.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders have given up 25 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Alie-Cox put together a 42-yard performance against the Cardinals last week on two catches (21 yards per reception) while being targeted four times.
- During his last three games, Alie-Cox has collected 42 yards on three catches, averaging 14.0 yards per game on six targets.
Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mo Alie-Cox
37
8.0%
19
261
4
8
13.6%
Michael Pittman Jr.
116
24.9%
76
971
5
14
23.7%
Zach Pascal
65
14.0%
36
369
3
12
20.3%
Jonathan Taylor
45
9.7%
36
336
2
2
3.4%
