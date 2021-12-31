There will be player prop bet markets available for Mo Alie-Cox before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Alie-Cox and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) play the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Alie-Cox's stat line this year shows 19 catches for 261 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 17.4 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 37 times.

So far this season, 8.0% of the 465 passes thrown by his team have gone Alie-Cox's way.

Alie-Cox (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while running the ball 49.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Alie-Cox's nine receiving yards in his one matchup against the Raiders are 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Alie-Cox did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Raiders.

The Raiders are allowing 231.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders have given up 25 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Alie-Cox put together a 42-yard performance against the Cardinals last week on two catches (21 yards per reception) while being targeted four times.

During his last three games, Alie-Cox has collected 42 yards on three catches, averaging 14.0 yards per game on six targets.

Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mo Alie-Cox 37 8.0% 19 261 4 8 13.6% Michael Pittman Jr. 116 24.9% 76 971 5 14 23.7% Zach Pascal 65 14.0% 36 369 3 12 20.3% Jonathan Taylor 45 9.7% 36 336 2 2 3.4%

