December 31, 2021
Mo Alie-Cox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

There will be player prop bet markets available for Mo Alie-Cox before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Alie-Cox and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) play the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Alie-Cox's stat line this year shows 19 catches for 261 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 17.4 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 37 times.
  • So far this season, 8.0% of the 465 passes thrown by his team have gone Alie-Cox's way.
  • Alie-Cox (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while running the ball 49.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Alie-Cox's nine receiving yards in his one matchup against the Raiders are 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Alie-Cox did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Raiders.
  • The Raiders are allowing 231.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders have given up 25 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 23rd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Alie-Cox put together a 42-yard performance against the Cardinals last week on two catches (21 yards per reception) while being targeted four times.
  • During his last three games, Alie-Cox has collected 42 yards on three catches, averaging 14.0 yards per game on six targets.

Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mo Alie-Cox

37

8.0%

19

261

4

8

13.6%

Michael Pittman Jr.

116

24.9%

76

971

5

14

23.7%

Zach Pascal

65

14.0%

36

369

3

12

20.3%

Jonathan Taylor

45

9.7%

36

336

2

2

3.4%

