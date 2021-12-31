Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Myles Gaskin ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (8-7) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (10-5) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gaskin has rushed 167 times for a team-high 590 yards (39.3 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 14.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 46 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns.
  • He has received 167 of his team's 383 carries this season (43.6%).
  • The Dolphins, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gaskin's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • The Titans allow 86.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
  • The Titans have conceded 14 rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Saints, Gaskin racked up 10 yards on three carries.
  • Over his last three games, Gaskin has 108 yards on 28 carries (36.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

167

43.6%

590

3

31

48.4%

3.5

Phillip Lindsay

75

-

208

1

6

-

2.8

Duke Johnson Jr.

39

10.2%

164

2

6

9.4%

4.2

Salvon Ahmed

54

14.1%

149

0

3

4.7%

2.8

Powered By Data Skrive