Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Myles Gaskin ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (8-7) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (10-5) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin has rushed 167 times for a team-high 590 yards (39.3 per game), with three touchdowns.

He also averages 14.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 46 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns.

He has received 167 of his team's 383 carries this season (43.6%).

The Dolphins, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

The Titans allow 86.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.

The Titans have conceded 14 rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Saints, Gaskin racked up 10 yards on three carries.

Over his last three games, Gaskin has 108 yards on 28 carries (36.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 167 43.6% 590 3 31 48.4% 3.5 Phillip Lindsay 75 - 208 1 6 - 2.8 Duke Johnson Jr. 39 10.2% 164 2 6 9.4% 4.2 Salvon Ahmed 54 14.1% 149 0 3 4.7% 2.8

