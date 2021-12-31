Publish date:
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gaskin has rushed 167 times for a team-high 590 yards (39.3 per game), with three touchdowns.
- He also averages 14.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 46 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns.
- He has received 167 of his team's 383 carries this season (43.6%).
- The Dolphins, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gaskin's matchup with the Titans.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- The Titans allow 86.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
- The Titans have conceded 14 rushing touchdowns, 18th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Saints, Gaskin racked up 10 yards on three carries.
- Over his last three games, Gaskin has 108 yards on 28 carries (36.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
Gaskin's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Myles Gaskin
167
43.6%
590
3
31
48.4%
3.5
Phillip Lindsay
75
-
208
1
6
-
2.8
Duke Johnson Jr.
39
10.2%
164
2
6
9.4%
4.2
Salvon Ahmed
54
14.1%
149
0
3
4.7%
2.8
Powered By Data Skrive