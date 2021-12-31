Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Publish date:

Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

In advance of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Najee Harris and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) square off in a Week 17 matchup between AFC North opponents at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris' team-high 984 rushing yards (65.6 per game) have come on 268 carries, with six touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 67 catches for 422 yards (28.1 per game) and three receiving TDs.
  • He has received 268 of his team's 350 carries this season (76.6%).
  • The Steelers have called a pass in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In his one career matchup against the Browns, Harris finished with 91 rushing yards, 18.5 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Harris ran for a touchdown in that game against the Browns.
  • Conceding 105.9 rushing yards per game, the Browns have the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Steelers are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Harris carried the ball 19 times for 93 yards (4.9 yards per attempt).
  • He added five receptions for 17 yards in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Harris has 205 yards on 51 carries (68.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • Harris has also caught 10 passes for 35 yards (11.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

268

76.6%

984

6

26

72.2%

3.7

Benny Snell Jr.

23

6.6%

74

0

0

0.0%

3.2

Chase Claypool

11

3.1%

63

0

2

5.6%

5.7

Diontae Johnson

5

1.4%

53

0

0

0.0%

10.6

Powered By Data Skrive