In advance of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Najee Harris and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) square off in a Week 17 matchup between AFC North opponents at Heinz Field.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris' team-high 984 rushing yards (65.6 per game) have come on 268 carries, with six touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 67 catches for 422 yards (28.1 per game) and three receiving TDs.

He has received 268 of his team's 350 carries this season (76.6%).

The Steelers have called a pass in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In his one career matchup against the Browns, Harris finished with 91 rushing yards, 18.5 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Harris ran for a touchdown in that game against the Browns.

Conceding 105.9 rushing yards per game, the Browns have the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Steelers are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Harris carried the ball 19 times for 93 yards (4.9 yards per attempt).

He added five receptions for 17 yards in the passing game.

In his last three games, Harris has 205 yards on 51 carries (68.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

Harris has also caught 10 passes for 35 yards (11.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 268 76.6% 984 6 26 72.2% 3.7 Benny Snell Jr. 23 6.6% 74 0 0 0.0% 3.2 Chase Claypool 11 3.1% 63 0 2 5.6% 5.7 Diontae Johnson 5 1.4% 53 0 0 0.0% 10.6

