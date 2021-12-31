Publish date:
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris' team-high 984 rushing yards (65.6 per game) have come on 268 carries, with six touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 67 catches for 422 yards (28.1 per game) and three receiving TDs.
- He has received 268 of his team's 350 carries this season (76.6%).
- The Steelers have called a pass in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Browns.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In his one career matchup against the Browns, Harris finished with 91 rushing yards, 18.5 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Harris ran for a touchdown in that game against the Browns.
- Conceding 105.9 rushing yards per game, the Browns have the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Steelers are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Harris carried the ball 19 times for 93 yards (4.9 yards per attempt).
- He added five receptions for 17 yards in the passing game.
- In his last three games, Harris has 205 yards on 51 carries (68.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
- Harris has also caught 10 passes for 35 yards (11.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
268
76.6%
984
6
26
72.2%
3.7
Benny Snell Jr.
23
6.6%
74
0
0
0.0%
3.2
Chase Claypool
11
3.1%
63
0
2
5.6%
5.7
Diontae Johnson
5
1.4%
53
0
0
0.0%
10.6
Powered By Data Skrive