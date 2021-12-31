The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) will look to halt their seven-game losing run versus the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17.

Odds for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in eight of 15 games this season.

Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.4, is 1.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.2 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.6, 3.1 points more than Sunday's total of 41.5.

The 41.5-point over/under for this game is 4.5 points below the 46.0 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

Patriots stats and trends

Against the spread, New England is 9-6-0 this year.

New England's games this year have gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Patriots rack up just 0.5 fewer points per game (25.9) than the Jaguars allow (26.4).

When New England puts up more than 26.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Patriots average 343.9 yards per game, only 9.3 fewer than the 353.2 the Jaguars allow per matchup.

In games that New England picks up over 353.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Patriots have turned the ball over 20 times this season, 13 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (7).

Jaguars stats and trends

Against the spread, Jacksonville is 4-11-0 this season.

The Jaguars covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 16 points or more.

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over in 26.7% of its opportunities (four times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Jaguars average just 2.8 fewer points per game (14.5) than the Patriots allow (17.3).

When Jacksonville records more than 17.3 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Jaguars average 308.0 yards per game, only 7.5 fewer than the 315.5 the Patriots allow.

Jacksonville is 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall when the team piles up more than 315.5 yards.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 26 times, one fewer times than the Patriots have forced turnovers (27).

Home and road insights

New England is 4-4 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, at home.

This year, New England has gone over the total in five of eight games at home.

The average point total in Patriots home games this season is 45.1 points, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 0-7 overall, away from home.

In seven away games this season, Jacksonville has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.4 points, 3.9 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

