Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) will look to halt their seven-game losing run versus the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in eight of 15 games this season.
  • Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.4, is 1.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 43.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.2 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.6, 3.1 points more than Sunday's total of 41.5.
  • The 41.5-point over/under for this game is 4.5 points below the 46.0 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.
  • Against the spread, New England is 9-6-0 this year.
  • New England's games this year have gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Patriots rack up just 0.5 fewer points per game (25.9) than the Jaguars allow (26.4).
  • When New England puts up more than 26.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Patriots average 343.9 yards per game, only 9.3 fewer than the 353.2 the Jaguars allow per matchup.
  • In games that New England picks up over 353.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Patriots have turned the ball over 20 times this season, 13 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (7).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Jaguars.
  • Against the spread, Jacksonville is 4-11-0 this season.
  • The Jaguars covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 16 points or more.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over in 26.7% of its opportunities (four times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Jaguars average just 2.8 fewer points per game (14.5) than the Patriots allow (17.3).
  • When Jacksonville records more than 17.3 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
  • The Jaguars average 308.0 yards per game, only 7.5 fewer than the 315.5 the Patriots allow.
  • Jacksonville is 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall when the team piles up more than 315.5 yards.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 26 times, one fewer times than the Patriots have forced turnovers (27).

Home and road insights

  • New England is 4-4 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, at home.
  • This year, New England has gone over the total in five of eight games at home.
  • The average point total in Patriots home games this season is 45.1 points, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
  • Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 0-7 overall, away from home.
  • In seven away games this season, Jacksonville has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.4 points, 3.9 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.