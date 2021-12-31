The Carolina Panthers (5-10) will try to stop a five-game skid when they clash with the New Orleans Saints (7-8) in Week 17.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Saints vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 37.5 points in 10 of 15 games this season.

So far this season, 60% of Carolina's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 37.5.

The two teams combine to average 39.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 5.8 points under the 43.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 44.0 points per game in 2021, 6.5 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 6.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has played 15 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Saints are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

New Orleans' games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 15 opportunities (40%).

The Saints put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (21.1) than the Panthers give up (23.0).

New Orleans is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.0 points.

The Saints average 301.9 yards per game, just 1.1 more than the 300.8 the Panthers give up per matchup.

New Orleans is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team picks up over 300.8 yards.

This year, the Saints have turned the ball over 18 times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (16).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with the Panthers.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has played 15 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Carolina's games this season have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

This season the Panthers average just 1.8 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Saints surrender (20.3).

When Carolina scores more than 20.3 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Panthers collect 305.7 yards per game, 26.0 fewer yards than the 331.7 the Saints allow.

In games that Carolina churns out more than 331.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over five more times (25 total) than the Saints have forced a turnover (20) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.

At home, as 6.5-point favorites or more, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).

New Orleans has gone over the total in three of seven games at home this season.

Saints home games this season average 44.6 total points, 7.1 more than this contest's over/under (37.5).

Away from home, Carolina is 3-4 overall and 3-4 against the spread.

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

This year, in seven away games, Carolina has hit the over four times.

The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 44.4 points, 6.9 more than this contest's over/under (37.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.