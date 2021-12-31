Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Carolina Panthers (5-10) will try to stop a five-game skid when they clash with the New Orleans Saints (7-8) in Week 17.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Saints vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 37.5 points in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • So far this season, 60% of Carolina's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 37.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 39.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 5.8 points under the 43.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 44.0 points per game in 2021, 6.5 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 6.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • New Orleans has played 15 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Saints are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
  • New Orleans' games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 15 opportunities (40%).
  • The Saints put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (21.1) than the Panthers give up (23.0).
  • New Orleans is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.0 points.
  • The Saints average 301.9 yards per game, just 1.1 more than the 300.8 the Panthers give up per matchup.
  • New Orleans is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team picks up over 300.8 yards.
  • This year, the Saints have turned the ball over 18 times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (16).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with the Panthers.
  • Carolina has played 15 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Panthers have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Carolina's games this season have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • This season the Panthers average just 1.8 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Saints surrender (20.3).
  • When Carolina scores more than 20.3 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • The Panthers collect 305.7 yards per game, 26.0 fewer yards than the 331.7 the Saints allow.
  • In games that Carolina churns out more than 331.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over five more times (25 total) than the Saints have forced a turnover (20) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.
  • At home, as 6.5-point favorites or more, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).
  • New Orleans has gone over the total in three of seven games at home this season.
  • Saints home games this season average 44.6 total points, 7.1 more than this contest's over/under (37.5).
  • Away from home, Carolina is 3-4 overall and 3-4 against the spread.
  • The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • This year, in seven away games, Carolina has hit the over four times.
  • The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 44.4 points, 6.9 more than this contest's over/under (37.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.