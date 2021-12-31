Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Monday's NFL action, including for Nick Chubb, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. AFC North opponents meet in Week 17 when Chubb and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chubb has carried the ball 207 times for a team-high 1,143 yards (76.2 per game), with eight touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 19 catches for 172 yards (11.5 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 424 times this season, and he's carried 207 of those attempts (48.8%).
  • The Browns have thrown the football in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Over his seven career matchups against the Steelers, Chubb averaged 68.7 rushing yards per game, 23.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Chubb, in seven matchups against the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • The Steelers give up 142.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's worst rush defense.
  • This season the Steelers have conceded 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Packers, Chubb rushed for 126 yards on 17 carries (averaging 7.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He also caught three passes for 58 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Chubb has rushed for 276 yards (92.0 per game) on 57 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He has added seven receptions for 66 yards (22.0 per game).

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nick Chubb

207

48.8%

1,143

8

35

44.9%

5.5

D'Ernest Johnson

70

16.5%

398

2

12

15.4%

5.7

Kareem Hunt

78

18.4%

386

5

15

19.2%

4.9

Baker Mayfield

35

8.3%

118

1

3

3.8%

3.4

