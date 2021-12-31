Publish date:
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chubb has carried the ball 207 times for a team-high 1,143 yards (76.2 per game), with eight touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 19 catches for 172 yards (11.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 424 times this season, and he's carried 207 of those attempts (48.8%).
- The Browns have thrown the football in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Over his seven career matchups against the Steelers, Chubb averaged 68.7 rushing yards per game, 23.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Chubb, in seven matchups against the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The Steelers give up 142.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's worst rush defense.
- This season the Steelers have conceded 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Packers, Chubb rushed for 126 yards on 17 carries (averaging 7.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- He also caught three passes for 58 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Chubb has rushed for 276 yards (92.0 per game) on 57 carries with two touchdowns.
- He has added seven receptions for 66 yards (22.0 per game).
Chubb's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nick Chubb
207
48.8%
1,143
8
35
44.9%
5.5
D'Ernest Johnson
70
16.5%
398
2
12
15.4%
5.7
Kareem Hunt
78
18.4%
386
5
15
19.2%
4.9
Baker Mayfield
35
8.3%
118
1
3
3.8%
3.4
