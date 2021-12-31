Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Monday's NFL action, including for Nick Chubb, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. AFC North opponents meet in Week 17 when Chubb and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chubb has carried the ball 207 times for a team-high 1,143 yards (76.2 per game), with eight touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 19 catches for 172 yards (11.5 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 424 times this season, and he's carried 207 of those attempts (48.8%).

The Browns have thrown the football in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Over his seven career matchups against the Steelers, Chubb averaged 68.7 rushing yards per game, 23.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Chubb, in seven matchups against the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Steelers give up 142.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's worst rush defense.

This season the Steelers have conceded 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Packers, Chubb rushed for 126 yards on 17 carries (averaging 7.4 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He also caught three passes for 58 yards.

Over his last three outings, Chubb has rushed for 276 yards (92.0 per game) on 57 carries with two touchdowns.

He has added seven receptions for 66 yards (22.0 per game).

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 207 48.8% 1,143 8 35 44.9% 5.5 D'Ernest Johnson 70 16.5% 398 2 12 15.4% 5.7 Kareem Hunt 78 18.4% 386 5 15 19.2% 4.9 Baker Mayfield 35 8.3% 118 1 3 3.8% 3.4

Powered By Data Skrive