Publish date:
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Westbrook-Ikhine has caught 34 passes on 50 targets for 398 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 26.5 yards per game.
- Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 50 of his team's 485 passing attempts this season, or 10.3% of the target share.
- Westbrook-Ikhine (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the ball 49.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami
- The 258.0 passing yards the Dolphins allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Dolphins have allowed 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers last week, Westbrook-Ikhine was targeted three times and totaled 38 yards on two receptions.
- Westbrook-Ikhine has collected 101 receiving yards (33.7 per game), reeling in nine passes on 13 targets in his last three games.
Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
50
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.7%
A.J. Brown
94
19.4%
57
760
4
10
14.1%
Julio Jones
39
8.0%
26
376
0
5
7.0%
Chester Rogers
39
8.0%
26
284
1
3
4.2%
