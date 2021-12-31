There will be player props available for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Westbrook-Ikhine has caught 34 passes on 50 targets for 398 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 26.5 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 50 of his team's 485 passing attempts this season, or 10.3% of the target share.

Westbrook-Ikhine (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the ball 49.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Miami

The 258.0 passing yards the Dolphins allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Dolphins have allowed 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Westbrook-Ikhine was targeted three times and totaled 38 yards on two receptions.

Westbrook-Ikhine has collected 101 receiving yards (33.7 per game), reeling in nine passes on 13 targets in his last three games.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 50 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.7% A.J. Brown 94 19.4% 57 760 4 10 14.1% Julio Jones 39 8.0% 26 376 0 5 7.0% Chester Rogers 39 8.0% 26 284 1 3 4.2%

