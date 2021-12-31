Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Author:

There will be player props available for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Westbrook-Ikhine has caught 34 passes on 50 targets for 398 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 26.5 yards per game.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 50 of his team's 485 passing attempts this season, or 10.3% of the target share.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the ball 49.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Westbrook-Ikhine's matchup with the Dolphins.

Matchup vs. Miami

  • The 258.0 passing yards the Dolphins allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Dolphins have allowed 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, Westbrook-Ikhine was targeted three times and totaled 38 yards on two receptions.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine has collected 101 receiving yards (33.7 per game), reeling in nine passes on 13 targets in his last three games.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

50

10.3%

34

398

3

9

12.7%

A.J. Brown

94

19.4%

57

760

4

10

14.1%

Julio Jones

39

8.0%

26

376

0

5

7.0%

Chester Rogers

39

8.0%

26

284

1

3

4.2%

