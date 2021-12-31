Oddsmakers have posted player props for Noah Fant ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West foes play in Week 17 when Fant and the Denver Broncos (7-8) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium.

Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds

Noah Fant Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fant has grabbed 61 passes (on 81 targets) for 562 yards (37.5 per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Fant has been the target of 16.6% (81 total) of his team's 488 passing attempts this season.

Fant (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Fant has averaged 27 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Fant, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 237.1 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chargers defense is ranked 20th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Fant reeled in three passes for 30 yards while being targeted four times.

Over his last three games, Fant has 138 receiving yards on 12 receptions (14 targets), averaging 46.0 yards per game.

Fant's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Noah Fant 81 16.6% 61 562 3 10 17.5% Courtland Sutton 90 18.4% 54 703 2 10 17.5% Tim Patrick 75 15.4% 47 639 5 10 17.5% Jerry Jeudy 51 10.5% 36 437 0 3 5.3%

