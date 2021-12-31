Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Noah Fant Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted player props for Noah Fant ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West foes play in Week 17 when Fant and the Denver Broncos (7-8) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium.

Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fant has grabbed 61 passes (on 81 targets) for 562 yards (37.5 per game) and three touchdowns this year.
  • Fant has been the target of 16.6% (81 total) of his team's 488 passing attempts this season.
  • Fant (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Fant has averaged 27 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Fant, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 237.1 passing yards the Chargers allow per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chargers defense is ranked 20th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Fant reeled in three passes for 30 yards while being targeted four times.
  • Over his last three games, Fant has 138 receiving yards on 12 receptions (14 targets), averaging 46.0 yards per game.

Fant's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Noah Fant

81

16.6%

61

562

3

10

17.5%

Courtland Sutton

90

18.4%

54

703

2

10

17.5%

Tim Patrick

75

15.4%

47

639

5

10

17.5%

Jerry Jeudy

51

10.5%

36

437

0

3

5.3%

