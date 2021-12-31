The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will meet the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

In 45.5% of Oklahoma State's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.5.

Saturday's total is 20.4 points lower than the two team's combined 65.9 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 10.4 points more than the 35.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Fighting Irish games this season feature an average total of 53.9 points, a number 8.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 45.5-point total for this game is 6.2 points below the 51.7 points per game average total in Cowboys games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Fighting Irish have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those contests.

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Fighting Irish put up 18.5 more points per game (35.3) than the Cowboys allow (16.8).

Notre Dame is 7-2 against the spread and 11-0 overall in games when it records more than 16.8 points.

The Fighting Irish rack up 142.2 more yards per game (415.8) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (273.6).

When Notre Dame churns out over 273.6 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four fewer than the Cowboys have forced (18).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Notre Dame at SISportsbook.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

In Oklahoma State's 13 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this year and are 3-0 ATS in those matchups.

Oklahoma State's games this season have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Cowboys score 30.6 points per game, 12.3 more than the Fighting Irish give up (18.3).

When Oklahoma State records more than 18.3 points, it is 9-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Cowboys collect 64.8 more yards per game (403.9) than the Fighting Irish give up (339.1).

Oklahoma State is 6-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team piles up over 339.1 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times, four fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (23).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats