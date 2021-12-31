Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Before placing any bets on Nyheim Hines' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Hines' Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) square off in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Hines has rushed for 272 yards on 54 carries (18.1 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 34 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has received 54 of his team's 455 carries this season (11.9%).
  • The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while running the ball 49.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Hines' 58 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Raiders are 41.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hines did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Raiders.
  • The Raiders have the NFL's 19th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 115.7 yards per game.
  • The Raiders have allowed 16 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Cardinals, Hines rushed for 11 yards on three carries.
  • During his last three games, Hines has racked up 35 rushing yards (11.7 per game) on six attempts.
  • He also has five catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nyheim Hines

54

11.9%

272

2

5

4.9%

5.0

Jonathan Taylor

297

65.3%

1,626

17

82

79.6%

5.5

Carson Wentz

51

11.2%

188

1

9

8.7%

3.7

Marlon Mack

28

6.2%

101

0

2

1.9%

3.6

