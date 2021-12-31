Before placing any bets on Nyheim Hines' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Hines' Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) square off in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hines has rushed for 272 yards on 54 carries (18.1 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 34 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown.

He has received 54 of his team's 455 carries this season (11.9%).

The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while running the ball 49.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Hines' 58 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Raiders are 41.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hines did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Raiders.

The Raiders have the NFL's 19th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 115.7 yards per game.

The Raiders have allowed 16 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Cardinals, Hines rushed for 11 yards on three carries.

During his last three games, Hines has racked up 35 rushing yards (11.7 per game) on six attempts.

He also has five catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nyheim Hines 54 11.9% 272 2 5 4.9% 5.0 Jonathan Taylor 297 65.3% 1,626 17 82 79.6% 5.5 Carson Wentz 51 11.2% 188 1 9 8.7% 3.7 Marlon Mack 28 6.2% 101 0 2 1.9% 3.6

