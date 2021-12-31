Publish date:
Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas
Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds
Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Hines has rushed for 272 yards on 54 carries (18.1 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 34 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown.
- He has received 54 of his team's 455 carries this season (11.9%).
- The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while running the ball 49.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Hines' 58 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Raiders are 41.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hines did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Raiders.
- The Raiders have the NFL's 19th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 115.7 yards per game.
- The Raiders have allowed 16 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Cardinals, Hines rushed for 11 yards on three carries.
- During his last three games, Hines has racked up 35 rushing yards (11.7 per game) on six attempts.
- He also has five catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Hines' Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nyheim Hines
54
11.9%
272
2
5
4.9%
5.0
Jonathan Taylor
297
65.3%
1,626
17
82
79.6%
5.5
Carson Wentz
51
11.2%
188
1
9
8.7%
3.7
Marlon Mack
28
6.2%
101
0
2
1.9%
3.6
