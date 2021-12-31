The Ohio State Buckeyes will play the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in six of 12 games this season.

In 40% of Utah's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 64.

The two teams combine to average 81 points per game, 17.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 22.5 points greater than the 41.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 64.4, 0.4 points above Saturday's total of 64.

The 52.4 PPG average total in Utes games this season is 11.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Buckeyes have an against the spread record of 7-5 in their 12 games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more so far this season.

Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

This year, the Buckeyes score 24.9 more points per game (45.5) than the Utes surrender (20.6).

Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.6 points.

The Buckeyes rack up 234.2 more yards per game (551.1) than the Utes give up per contest (316.9).

When Ohio State totals over 316.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Utes have takeaways (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.

Utah Stats and Trends

In Utah's 13 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Utah's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

The Utes score 14.6 more points per game (35.5) than the Buckeyes give up (20.9).

When Utah records more than 20.9 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Utes average 428.5 yards per game, 61.8 more yards than the 366.7 the Buckeyes allow.

In games that Utah churns out more than 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Utes have 14 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 19 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats