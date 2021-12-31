Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Utah Rose Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in six of 12 games this season.
- In 40% of Utah's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 64.
- The two teams combine to average 81 points per game, 17.0 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 22.5 points greater than the 41.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 64.4, 0.4 points above Saturday's total of 64.
- The 52.4 PPG average total in Utes games this season is 11.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Buckeyes have an against the spread record of 7-5 in their 12 games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more so far this season.
- Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- This year, the Buckeyes score 24.9 more points per game (45.5) than the Utes surrender (20.6).
- Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.6 points.
- The Buckeyes rack up 234.2 more yards per game (551.1) than the Utes give up per contest (316.9).
- When Ohio State totals over 316.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Utes have takeaways (14).
Utah Stats and Trends
- In Utah's 13 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- Utah's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).
- The Utes score 14.6 more points per game (35.5) than the Buckeyes give up (20.9).
- When Utah records more than 20.9 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Utes average 428.5 yards per game, 61.8 more yards than the 366.7 the Buckeyes allow.
- In games that Utah churns out more than 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Utes have 14 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Utah
45.5
Avg. Points Scored
35.5
20.9
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
551.1
Avg. Total Yards
428.5
366.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.9
9
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
14